Black State looks incredible running on the GeForce RTX 5090 - put this game on your radar

At CES 2025 we got to play a few games running on the new GeForce RTX 5090, and one of most impressive was the still-in-development Black State.

TL;DR: The GeForce RTX 5090, launching soon, will enhance gaming with DLSS 4, offering over 240 FPS in visually stunning games. Black State, a sci-fi stealth action game by Motion Blur, showcases impressive Path Traced visuals and smooth 4K performance. It features dynamic environments and is built on a heavily customized Unreal Engine 5.4.

When it launches at the end of the month, the GeForce RTX 5090 will be an absolute beast of a PC gaming GPU. NVIDIA's flagship Blackwell GPU will launch alongside DLSS 4, leveling up Path Traced gaming to deliver 240+ FPS performance in some of the most visually impressive games ever made - from Cyberpunk 2077 to Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

One game currently being developed is Black State, which features incredible Path Traced visuals and support for the latest DLSS 4 technologies. At CES 2025, we got to play an early Alpha build, running on a GeForce RTX 5090 PC built by Maingear. We first heard about this title in August 2024, when we were blown away by its RTX Announce trailer.

This is a sci-fi third-person stealth action game with photorealistic environments, thousands of interactable objects in a scene (that will go flying in the heat of battle), and body dismemberment reminiscent of the classic PC shooter Soldier of Fortune, except with the visual fidelity of a ray-traced PC game in 2025.

Developed by Motion Blur, an indie studio out of Istanbul, Turkey, with grand AAA ambition, Black State feels like a modern spin on Hideo Kojima's classic Metal Gear Solid series with faster-paced action, bullet time, and crazy over-the-top weapons. What made the CES 2025 demo running on a GeForce RTX 5090 so impressive was that it felt great to play, and the action was responsive, even in this early state. It also ran silky smooth in 4K thanks to DLSS 4; however, we weren't shown exact FPS numbers.

Also, Black State can instantly change environments - Ratchet & Clank on the PS5-style. Open a door in a science lab that might lead you to the deck of a large freighter on the ocean. Close it and re-open it immediately; now you're presented with a different environment - fantastic stuff and probably tech leveraging RTX IO or Microsoft's DirectStorage.

The developer told us that even though the game is being built on Unreal Engine 5.4, they've made so many customizations and mods that it feels like a new engine. There's no release date on this one yet, but based on what we've seen, with NVIDIA providing engineering and RTX support to the team, we could be looking at the next Black Myth: Wukong-sized hit from an indie studio.