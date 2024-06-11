Patriot Memory pushes performance to the limit at Computex 2024

Patriot has pushed the speed limit with its new collaboration with MSI, spawning the blisteringly quick Viper Xtreme 5 RGB DDR5 MPOWER series.

Patriot is no stranger to pushing performance to the absolute limit, and Computex 2024 was no exception. The company has shown why it's a global leader in high-performance memory, storage, and more.

Patriot has introduced a new era of speed when it comes to DDR5 memory by pushing its Viper Xtreme 5 series to an astonishing 8,200 MT/s and 11,500 MT/s when overlocked. Patriot told me that this new overlocking benchmark has enabled a new level of speed that is now being adopted by overclockers around the world and has resulted in new records being set in various configurations.

The company also presented a new collaboration with MSI with the Viper Xtreme 5 RGB DDR5 MPOWER series, which has specifically been designed for gamers and overlockers. The new series is capable of reaching 8,000 MT/s and capacities up to 48GB. This combination of speed and capacity will provide gamers and workstation rigs the performance they are looking for when wanting to go as fast as humanly possible.

At the top of Patriots stack of powerful pieces of storage solutions is the Viper PV573 Gen5 x NVMe SSD, which is capable of reaching read/write speeds of 14,000/12,000 MB/s. This PCIe Gen5 controller arrives in a maximum capacity of 4Tb and is cable to hit 2400 MT/s NAND speeds.

Lastly, Patriot showcased what it's calling the iLuxe Cube, a new auto-backup solution designed for mobile devices. This device automatically backs up data from a mobile device with its USB 3.1 Gen1 transfer speeds and is also able to charge the device.

