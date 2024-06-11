Patriot Memory pushes performance to the limit at Computex 2024

Patriot has pushed the speed limit with its new collaboration with MSI, spawning the blisteringly quick Viper Xtreme 5 RGB DDR5 MPOWER series.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 5 seconds read time

Patriot is no stranger to pushing performance to the absolute limit, and Computex 2024 was no exception. The company has shown why it's a global leader in high-performance memory, storage, and more.

Patriot Memory pushes performance to the limit at Computex 2024 08263
Open Gallery 9

Patriot has introduced a new era of speed when it comes to DDR5 memory by pushing its Viper Xtreme 5 series to an astonishing 8,200 MT/s and 11,500 MT/s when overlocked. Patriot told me that this new overlocking benchmark has enabled a new level of speed that is now being adopted by overclockers around the world and has resulted in new records being set in various configurations.

The company also presented a new collaboration with MSI with the Viper Xtreme 5 RGB DDR5 MPOWER series, which has specifically been designed for gamers and overlockers. The new series is capable of reaching 8,000 MT/s and capacities up to 48GB. This combination of speed and capacity will provide gamers and workstation rigs the performance they are looking for when wanting to go as fast as humanly possible.

Patriot Memory pushes performance to the limit at Computex 2024 08268
Open Gallery 9

At the top of Patriots stack of powerful pieces of storage solutions is the Viper PV573 Gen5 x NVMe SSD, which is capable of reaching read/write speeds of 14,000/12,000 MB/s. This PCIe Gen5 controller arrives in a maximum capacity of 4Tb and is cable to hit 2400 MT/s NAND speeds.

Patriot Memory pushes performance to the limit at Computex 2024 08299
Open Gallery 9
Patriot Memory pushes performance to the limit at Computex 2024 08278
Open Gallery 9

Lastly, Patriot showcased what it's calling the iLuxe Cube, a new auto-backup solution designed for mobile devices. This device automatically backs up data from a mobile device with its USB 3.1 Gen1 transfer speeds and is also able to charge the device.

Patriot Memory pushes performance to the limit at Computex 2024 08284
Open Gallery 9
Patriot Memory pushes performance to the limit at Computex 2024 08282
Open Gallery 9
Patriot Memory pushes performance to the limit at Computex 2024 08291
Open Gallery 9
Patriot Memory pushes performance to the limit at Computex 2024 08301
Open Gallery 9
Thank you to our Computex Taipei 2024 sponsors!
AerocoolASRockASUS AUDuckyPro GamerswarePhanteksPhisonThermal GrizzlyZOTAC Gaming
Buy at Amazon

$10 -PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$10.00
$10.00$10.00$10.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$10.00
$10.00$10.00$10.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/11/2024 at 3:08 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags