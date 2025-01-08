MSI showcases a world's first QD-OLED gaming monitor at CES 2025

MSI has unveiled a world's first gaming monitor at CES 2025, and this monitor sports the gorgeous QD-OLED pixel technology from Samsung.

Gaming monitor technology is finally reaching the point where gamers won't have to choose between a high refresh rate display, or high resolution. However, it will be for a substantial price.

CES 2025 has officially kicked off and what better way to jump into incredible technology being announced than having a feast for your eyeballs at what the top echelon of gaming monitor technology. MSI has unveiled the MPG 272QR QD-OLED X50, the world's first 500Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor.

The MPG 272QR QD-OLED X50 uses a third-generation QD-OLED panel from Samsung, and its insane 500Hz refresh rate is paired with a 2560 x 1440p resolution, along with a glorious 0.03ms GtG response time. MSI has equipped the MPG 272QR QD-OLED X50 with all of the bells and whistles you would expect in this high-end display, such as DisplayPort 2.1a (UHBR20), which is capable of pushing 80Gbps of bandwidth for a lossless gaming experience.

Additionally, the MPG 272QR QD-OLED X50 features MSI OLED Care 2.0, VESA Certified DisplayHDR True Black 500, G-Sync, an AI navigator, and a myriad of connectivity options, including a 98W PD USB-C port. As for other connectivity options, the MPG 272QR QD-OLED X50 features 2x HDMI 2.1 inputs, 1x DisplayPort 2.1a, 2x USB 5Gbps Type-A, 1x USB 5Gbps Type-B, and 1x headphone out.

While I wasn't informed of any prices by MSI when I was demoed the monitor, I can say it will likely be around the $1,000 mark given the specifications of the display.