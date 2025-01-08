All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
CES 2025TT ShowNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Displays & Projectors

MSI showcases a world's first QD-OLED gaming monitor at CES 2025

MSI has unveiled a world's first gaming monitor at CES 2025, and this monitor sports the gorgeous QD-OLED pixel technology from Samsung.

MSI showcases a world's first QD-OLED gaming monitor at CES 2025
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Junior Editor
Published
1 minute read time
TL;DR: MSI has introduced a groundbreaking gaming monitor at CES 2025, featuring Samsung's stunning QD-OLED pixel technology.

Gaming monitor technology is finally reaching the point where gamers won't have to choose between a high refresh rate display, or high resolution. However, it will be for a substantial price.

MSI showcases a world's first QD-OLED gaming monitor at CES 2025 01
5

CES 2025 has officially kicked off and what better way to jump into incredible technology being announced than having a feast for your eyeballs at what the top echelon of gaming monitor technology. MSI has unveiled the MPG 272QR QD-OLED X50, the world's first 500Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor.

The MPG 272QR QD-OLED X50 uses a third-generation QD-OLED panel from Samsung, and its insane 500Hz refresh rate is paired with a 2560 x 1440p resolution, along with a glorious 0.03ms GtG response time. MSI has equipped the MPG 272QR QD-OLED X50 with all of the bells and whistles you would expect in this high-end display, such as DisplayPort 2.1a (UHBR20), which is capable of pushing 80Gbps of bandwidth for a lossless gaming experience.

MSI showcases a world's first QD-OLED gaming monitor at CES 2025 9869562
5

Additionally, the MPG 272QR QD-OLED X50 features MSI OLED Care 2.0, VESA Certified DisplayHDR True Black 500, G-Sync, an AI navigator, and a myriad of connectivity options, including a 98W PD USB-C port. As for other connectivity options, the MPG 272QR QD-OLED X50 features 2x HDMI 2.1 inputs, 1x DisplayPort 2.1a, 2x USB 5Gbps Type-A, 1x USB 5Gbps Type-B, and 1x headphone out.

While I wasn't informed of any prices by MSI when I was demoed the monitor, I can say it will likely be around the $1,000 mark given the specifications of the display.

Thank you to our CES 2025 sponsors!
ASRock MSI KIOXIA NVIDIA Patriot
Photo of the MSI MPG 271QRX QD-OLED 27" OLED Gaming Monitor
Best Deals: MSI MPG 271QRX QD-OLED 27" OLED Gaming Monitor
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$749.99 USD
- -
Buy
$1537.99 CAD
- -
Buy
$1137.94 CAD
- -
Buy
$749.99 USD
- -
Buy
$749.99 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/8/2025 at 3:28 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:msi.com

Junior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles