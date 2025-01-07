AMD Ryzen AI Max 'Strix Halo' monster APU is official: 16C/32T Zen 5 CPU, 40-core RDNA 3.5 GPU

AMD announces its new Ryzen AI Max+ 'Strix Halo' APU with 16 cores, 32 threads of Zen 5 CPU, 40 CUs of RDNA 3.5 GPU, up to 120W TDP.

AMD announced the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" APU with 16 cores, 32 threads, and 40 RDNA 3.5 GPU CUs, offering 50 TOPs AI performance and up to 256GB/sec memory bandwidth. It outperforms Intel's Core Ultra 9 288V in graphics and 3D rendering, and competes with Apple's M4 Pro chip.

AMD has just formally announced its new Ryzen AI Max "Strix Halo" APUs with the new flagship Ryzen AI Max+ 395 chip featuring 16 cores and 32 threads of Zen 5 power, 40 CUs of RDNA 3.5 GPU, up to 50 TOPs of AI performance, and up to 256GB/sec memory bandwidth.

The new Ryzen AI Max+ 395 features 16 cores and 32 threads at up to 5.1GHz boost, 80MB of cache, 50 TOPs of AI performance out of the XDNA 2 NPU, 40 Compute Units of RDNA 3.5 GPU performance (up from 16 CUs on Strix Point APUs, so over double the gaming performance) and between 45W and 120W TDP.

AMD compared its new Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" APU against Intel's new Core Ultrra 9 288V "Lunar Lake" mobile processor, with the flagship Strix Halo APU offering an average of 1.4x higher graphics performance. AMD touted 220%+ improvements in the entire stack of 3DMark benchmarks, but missed actual gaming benchmarks.

In 3D rendering performance, the new Ryzen AI Max+ 395 chip thrashes Intel's new Core Ultra 9 288V processor with an average of 2.6x the performance with its new Strix Halo APU versus the Lunar Lake chip. Intel's new Lunar Lake offering is a 17-30W part, but at its minimum the Strix Halo APU has 45W (up to 120W) to play with, giving AMD a 2.5x advantage with TDP.

AMD took a couple of swipes at Apple and its higher-end M4 Pro chip inside of the MacBook M4 Pro laptop, with its new Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" APU keeping up with, and beating Apple's 12-core, and 14-core M4 Pro configurations.

We can expect AMD's new Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" APU to be found inside of a huge range of products this year, including the ASUS ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet (which looks awesome, by the way).l