All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
CES 2025TT ShowNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
CPU, APU & Chipsets

AMD Ryzen AI Max 'Strix Halo' monster APU is official: 16C/32T Zen 5 CPU, 40-core RDNA 3.5 GPU

AMD announces its new Ryzen AI Max+ 'Strix Halo' APU with 16 cores, 32 threads of Zen 5 CPU, 40 CUs of RDNA 3.5 GPU, up to 120W TDP.

AMD Ryzen AI Max 'Strix Halo' monster APU is official: 16C/32T Zen 5 CPU, 40-core RDNA 3.5 GPU
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: AMD announced the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" APU with 16 cores, 32 threads, and 40 RDNA 3.5 GPU CUs, offering 50 TOPs AI performance and up to 256GB/sec memory bandwidth. It outperforms Intel's Core Ultra 9 288V in graphics and 3D rendering, and competes with Apple's M4 Pro chip.

AMD has just formally announced its new Ryzen AI Max "Strix Halo" APUs with the new flagship Ryzen AI Max+ 395 chip featuring 16 cores and 32 threads of Zen 5 power, 40 CUs of RDNA 3.5 GPU, up to 50 TOPs of AI performance, and up to 256GB/sec memory bandwidth.

AMD Ryzen AI Max 'Strix Halo' monster APU is official: 16C/32T Zen 5 CPU, 40-core RDNA 3.5 GPU 92
8

The new Ryzen AI Max+ 395 features 16 cores and 32 threads at up to 5.1GHz boost, 80MB of cache, 50 TOPs of AI performance out of the XDNA 2 NPU, 40 Compute Units of RDNA 3.5 GPU performance (up from 16 CUs on Strix Point APUs, so over double the gaming performance) and between 45W and 120W TDP.

AMD Ryzen AI Max 'Strix Halo' monster APU is official: 16C/32T Zen 5 CPU, 40-core RDNA 3.5 GPU 96
8

AMD compared its new Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" APU against Intel's new Core Ultrra 9 288V "Lunar Lake" mobile processor, with the flagship Strix Halo APU offering an average of 1.4x higher graphics performance. AMD touted 220%+ improvements in the entire stack of 3DMark benchmarks, but missed actual gaming benchmarks.

AMD Ryzen AI Max 'Strix Halo' monster APU is official: 16C/32T Zen 5 CPU, 40-core RDNA 3.5 GPU 98
8

In 3D rendering performance, the new Ryzen AI Max+ 395 chip thrashes Intel's new Core Ultra 9 288V processor with an average of 2.6x the performance with its new Strix Halo APU versus the Lunar Lake chip. Intel's new Lunar Lake offering is a 17-30W part, but at its minimum the Strix Halo APU has 45W (up to 120W) to play with, giving AMD a 2.5x advantage with TDP.

AMD took a couple of swipes at Apple and its higher-end M4 Pro chip inside of the MacBook M4 Pro laptop, with its new Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" APU keeping up with, and beating Apple's 12-core, and 14-core M4 Pro configurations.

AMD Ryzen AI Max 'Strix Halo' monster APU is official: 16C/32T Zen 5 CPU, 40-core RDNA 3.5 GPU 303
8

We can expect AMD's new Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" APU to be found inside of a huge range of products this year, including the ASUS ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet (which looks awesome, by the way).l

Photo of the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
Best Deals: AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$479 USD
$747.99 USD $759.99 USD
Buy
$479.99 USD
$479.99 USD -
Buy
$1380 CAD
$1450 CAD $1440 CAD
Buy
$706.98 CAD
$706.98 CAD -
Buy
£466.90
£679 -
Buy
$479 USD
$747.99 USD $759.99 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/7/2025 at 3:22 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles