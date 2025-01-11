GMK teases world's first Mini-PC with AMD's new Ryzen AI Max+ 395 'Strix Halo' beast APU

TL;DR: GMK has announced the world's first Mini-PC featuring AMD's Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" APU, set for release in the coming months. This APU includes 16 cores, 32 threads, 40 RDNA 3.5 GPU CUs, and up to 50 TOPs AI performance. Expected specs include 32GB RAM and 1TB Gen4 SSD, with upgrade options. GMK has announced the world's first Mini-PC featuring AMD's Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" APU, set for release in the coming months. This APU includes 16 cores, 32 threads, 40 RDNA 3.5 GPU CUs, and up to 50 TOPs AI performance. Expected specs include 32GB RAM and 1TB Gen4 SSD, with upgrade options.

GMK has just teased the world's first Mini-PC based on AMD's new Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" APU will be released in the coming months, check it out:

In a new report from IT Home, we're learning that GMK announced its new family of Mini-PC systems featuring AMD's beefy Strix Halo APUs, with up to the flagship Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor that features 16 cores and 32 threads of Zen 5 power, 40 CUs of RDNA 3.5 GPU, up to 50 TOPs of AI performance, and up to 256GB/sec memory bandwidth.

We don't know any of the other specifications aside from the fact that GMK is using the new Strix Halo APUs inside of their new Mini-PCs, but we should get some bumps in RAM and SSD storage over the Strix Point APU-powered Mini-PC systems from the company. We should expect 32GB RAM and 1TB Gen4 SSD by default, with options for upgrades as the Strix Halo APU supports up to 128GB of RAM.

The new Ryzen AI Max+ 395 features 16 cores and 32 threads at up to 5.1GHz boost, 80MB of cache, 50 TOPs of AI performance out of the XDNA 2 NPU, 40 Compute Units of RDNA 3.5 GPU performance (up from 16 CUs on Strix Point APUs, so over double the gaming performance) and between 45W and 120W TDP. The integrated RDNA 3.5-based Radeon 8060S is a gigantic upgrade over the 16 CUs of RDNA 3.5 GPU inside of Strix Point, over twice the GPU performance.

We will have more information on GMK's new Strix Halo APU-powered Mini-PC in the weeks ahead, as it prepares for its release in the next few months (sometime in Q1 or Q2 2025).