CPU, APU & Chipsets

AMD Ryzen AI MAX+ 395 'Strix Halo' with Radeon 8060S tested: APUs go totally next-gen

AMD's new enthusiast-grade Ryzen AI Max+ 395 'Strix Halo' APU has been tested in 3DMark: new Radeon 8060S is close to 3x faster than Radeon 890M in 3DMark.

Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: AMD's Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" APU, featuring 16 cores and 32 threads, showcases a significant GPU upgrade with the Radeon 8060S, offering 3x better performance than the Radeon 890M. Tested in 3DMark, it surpasses the NVIDIA RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, though it consumes more power with a 120W TDP.

AMD's new flagship Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" APU has been tested in 3DMark, showing its new Radeon 8060S integrated GPU showcasing its crazy 3x better GPU performance than the Radeon 890M inside of the Strix Halo APU.

AMD Ryzen AI MAX+ 395 'Strix Halo' with Radeon 8060S tested: APUs go totally next-gen 02
3

Inside, AMD's new Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" APU features 16 cores and 32 threads of Zen 5 processing power, with a huge 40 CUs of RDNA 3.5 GPU: a massive upgrade from the 16 CUs on Strix Halo, close to 3 x the RDNA 3.5 GPU cores. In some new testing on 3DMark Time Spy, the Strix Halo APU is listed with the "Radeon 8050S" with the CPU tab listed as the "AMD Eng Sample: 100-000001243-50_Y".

But according to the OPN code spotted by our friends at Wccftech, it looks to be the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" APU with the new Radeon 8060S (so the Radeon 8050S seems to be in error). The Radeon 8050S is a slightly less powerful RDNA 3.5 GPU with 32 CUs instead of 40 CUs on the Radeon 8060S. AMD's upcoming Ryzen AI Max+ 390 "Strix Halo" APU has the Radeon 8050S and its dropped-down 12 cores and 24 threads.

AMD's new Strix Halo APU and its Radeon 8060S is quite the integrated GPU king with 3DMark Time Spy performance on its GPU test scoring 10106 points, which I've got compared against in some quick benchmark charts against the Strix Point APU and its Radeon 890M iGPU with 3226 points... so over 3x the GPU performance.

AMD Ryzen AI MAX+ 395 'Strix Halo' with Radeon 8060S tested: APUs go totally next-gen 04
3

In the same charts I've got some recently tested gaming laptops, with the ASUS TUF Gaming A14 gaming laptop and its Strix Point APU mixed with a discrete NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU and its 9316 points (so Strix Halo in APU form is beating the RTX 4060 Laptop GPU in 3DMark Time Spy). The new Radeon 8060S even comes close to the RTX 4070 Laptop GPU inside of the ASUS ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop, which also has the Strix Point APU.

The CPU score is lower, but the GPU score is mighty impressive. AMD's new Strix Halo APUs consume far more power than Strix Point APUs, with up to 120W of TDP which is up to 3x as high as the 30-45W TDP of Strix Point. We should expect to see real-world gaming tests of the new Radeon 8060S-powered Strix Halo APU in the coming weeks ahead, and I for one, can't wait.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

