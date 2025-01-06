World's first 750Hz refresh rate gaming monitor unveiled at CES 2025

Koorui is set to showcase a 750Hz gaming monitor at CES 2025, pushing the limit of what monitor tech can achieve, but for a select audience.

TL;DR: Koorui will present a 750Hz gaming monitor at CES 2025, showcasing advanced monitor technology aimed at a niche audience. Koorui will present a 750Hz gaming monitor at CES 2025, showcasing advanced monitor technology aimed at a niche audience.

If you thought 120Hz, or the more recently adopted 240Hz refresh rate displays were quick, buckle up, because CES 2025 will unveil a 750Hz gaming monitor.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new gaming monitor comes from the company Koorui, and according to reports it will be officially unveiled at CES 2025 located in Las Vegas. The new gaming monitor stands as an example of TN pixel technology being pushed to the limit, as the new gaming monitor named the G7 is a TN panel with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 (FHD).

Popular Popular Now: GTA 6 gameplay leaks: everything has physical place in the game, roads get destroyed by rockets

TN panels are known to be quicker in terms of refresh rate and response time compared to IPS panels, but they typically suffer in the color accuracy department. However, according to Koorui the G7 sports a 95% DCI-P3 color space coverage and HDR400 support. As for other specifications, the G7 is slated to have a 0.5ms GtG response time, along with height and swivel adjustments. Additionally, the upcoming gaming monitor features 2x HDMI 2.1 ports, 1x DisplayPort 1.4 connection, and 1x headphone jack. Koorui expects the G7 to be available sometime in 2025.