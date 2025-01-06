All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
CES 2025TT ShowNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Displays & Projectors

World's first 750Hz refresh rate gaming monitor unveiled at CES 2025

Koorui is set to showcase a 750Hz gaming monitor at CES 2025, pushing the limit of what monitor tech can achieve, but for a select audience.

World's first 750Hz refresh rate gaming monitor unveiled at CES 2025
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Koorui will present a 750Hz gaming monitor at CES 2025, showcasing advanced monitor technology aimed at a niche audience.

If you thought 120Hz, or the more recently adopted 240Hz refresh rate displays were quick, buckle up, because CES 2025 will unveil a 750Hz gaming monitor.

World's first 750Hz refresh rate gaming monitor unveiled at CES 2025 62626
2

The new gaming monitor comes from the company Koorui, and according to reports it will be officially unveiled at CES 2025 located in Las Vegas. The new gaming monitor stands as an example of TN pixel technology being pushed to the limit, as the new gaming monitor named the G7 is a TN panel with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 (FHD).

TN panels are known to be quicker in terms of refresh rate and response time compared to IPS panels, but they typically suffer in the color accuracy department. However, according to Koorui the G7 sports a 95% DCI-P3 color space coverage and HDR400 support. As for other specifications, the G7 is slated to have a 0.5ms GtG response time, along with height and swivel adjustments. Additionally, the upcoming gaming monitor features 2x HDMI 2.1 ports, 1x DisplayPort 1.4 connection, and 1x headphone jack. Koorui expects the G7 to be available sometime in 2025.

Thank you to our CES 2025 sponsors!
ASRock MSI KIOXIA NVIDIA Patriot
Photo of the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4080 Super WINDFORCE V2 16G Graphics Card
Best Deals: GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4080 Super WINDFORCE V2 16G Graphics Card
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
-
$1599.99 USD $1412.99 USD
Buy
$1999.99 CAD
- $1689.99 CAD
Buy
$2269.9 CAD
$2428.55 CAD -
Buy
-
$1599.99 USD $1412.99 USD
Buy
-
$1599.99 USD $1412.99 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/6/2025 at 9:10 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:kitguru.net, notebookcheck.net

Junior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles