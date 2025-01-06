Samsung is bringing its Wall-E-like robot to any home in 2025

TL;DR: Samsung's Ballie, a spherical AI-powered robot first revealed at CES 2020, is set to be released in 2025. It functions as a stay-at-home companion, capable of greeting owners, projecting images, and controlling smart home devices. Ballie uses cameras and sensors to optimize image projection and includes in-built speakers. Samsung's Ballie, a spherical AI-powered robot first revealed at CES 2020, is set to be released in 2025. It functions as a stay-at-home companion, capable of greeting owners, projecting images, and controlling smart home devices. Ballie uses cameras and sensors to optimize image projection and includes in-built speakers.

Samsung's Ballie, a spherical robot that was first revealed at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas in 2020 is finally coming to market, putting to bed the longstanding assumption that Samsung will never release the peculiar robot.

CES 2024 is littered with prototype concepts that will never make it to market for various reasons, and since its unveiling and lack of release, Samsung's Ballie has fallen into that category. However, it appears that is no longer the case as CNET reports Samsung will be releasing the AI-powered companion sometime in 2025. For those who don't know, Ballie is a stay-at-home robot companion that is capable of greeting its owners at the door, projecting video/images on surfaces, and being able to control other Samsung smarthome devices.

Ballie communicates with users through a text-based app, but users can also throw commands at the AI robot with their voice. Additionally, through its array of cameras and sensors, Ballie is able to determine the best viewing angle for its projected image/image based on the location of the users face.

For example, a user could be doing squats facing a wall, and then they get down to do sit ups. Ballie will automatically recognize the user is now facing the ceiling and move to project the image/video on the ceiling. Furthermore, asking Ballie to "make the screen bigger" will trigger the AI companion to find a bigger wall. Ballie also has in-built speakers for sound.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Currently there isn't a price for Ballie, or a specific release date. All that is known is its coming to the market sometime in 2025.