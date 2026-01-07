MSI's gorgeous Prestige 16 Flip AI+ laptop packs Intel's powerful new Core Ultra X9 388H chip

MSI reveals its new Prestige 16 Flip AI+ laptop at CES 2026: 16-inch 1800p @ 120Hz OLED display, up to the Intel Core Ultra X9 388H processor.

TL;DR: MSI unveiled the Prestige 16 Flip AI+ laptop at CES 2026, featuring Intel's Core Ultra X9 388H "Panther Lake" processor, integrated Arc B390 GPU, and a 1800p 120Hz OLED display. Designed for professionals, it offers a sleek aluminum build, stylus support with fast-charging Nano Pen, and AI-enhanced productivity.

MSI introduced its new Prestige 16 Flip AI+ laptop at CES 2026, its new 2-in-1 form factor system with touch-capable displays and stylus support. Check it out:

6

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

The company unveiled its all-new Prestige 16 and Prestige 14 laptops this week, premium business and productivity laptops crafted for professionals that want high performance, mobility, and a sleek design. The new Prestige laptops are smaller than their predecessors, feature a tweaked design, and are crafted from full aluminum for a more refined, premium feel.

MSI's new Prestige 16 Flip AI+ laptop can be configured with up to Intel's new Core Ultra X9 388H "Panther Lake" processor with 16 cores, a powerful integrated Arc B390 GPU, and a faster NPU for AI workloads. There's a beautiful 1800p @ 120Hz OLED display with VRR and DisplayHDR TrueBlack 1000 certification, too.

6

MSI bundles its new Prestige 16 and Prestige 14 Flip AI+ laptops with an exclusive MSI Nano Pen, with a designed slot ready at the bottom of the laptop to keep your pen secure and within reach at all times. While the Nano Pen is docked inside of the laptop it'll charge, with 15 seconds giving you up to 45 minutes of use, while a full charge takes only 30 seconds.

MSI has an exclusive collaboration with Microsoft that sees the MSI Nano Pen featuring a Copilot+ press-to-talk feature, where you can press both buttons to activate voice input for Copilot+ that provides more "natural interactions on the go" explains MSI.

6

MSI also had the compute board for the Prestige 16 Flip AI+ laptop on show at CES 2026 which was pretty cool to see, we're just nerds remember... where you can see that beautiful Made in America Intel 18A silicon. There's more content on Intel's new Core Ultra Series 3 "Panther Lake" CPUs from CES 2026 below: