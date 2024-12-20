Lenovo's next-gen Yoga laptop has Intel Core Ultra 200V CPU, under-display camera for CES 2025

Lenovo's new Yoga laptop will be unveiled at CES 2025: featuring Intel's new Core Ultra 200V series 'Lunar Lake' CPUs, and an under-display selfie camera.

TL;DR: Lenovo's new Yoga laptop features an under-display camera, offering an ultra-slim bezel design. Powered by Intel's Core Ultra 200V "Lunar Lake" CPU, this innovation hides the camera behind the display, making it invisible. Leaked images suggest a CES 2025 reveal, showcasing Lenovo's unique approach to laptop design.

Lenovo PR is having a field day in terms of leaks, with another showing us the company's new Yoga laptop that features an under-display camera. Check it out:

The new Lenovo Yoga laptop will feature an ultra-slim bezel design with a front-facing camera that is hidden behind the display, while Intel's new Core Ultra 200V series "Lunar Lake" CPU handles the rest. We've had years of punch-hole cameras, cameras in bezels, and the "Dynamic Island" but Lenovo is putting the camera directly behind the display so it's invisible.

Lenovo seems to be going with a smartphone-style approach with its under-display camera, with leaked photos from WalkingCat on X, with the photos looking like they've been ripped right out of a promotional video that is probably destined for CES 2025, especially as the calendar displays 'January 2025'.

There are some people that don't want any webcam on their laptop which I get, for security purposes (which is why some laptops come with a physical cover that you can slide in front of the camera). But, Lenovo using an under-display camera meant you can never hide from the front-facing camera if the display is up... meaning that the camera is only really 'off' when the laptop lid is closed.

However, from a technological perspective, I love to see Lenovo doing something different with its next-generation Yoga laptop and the use of an under-display camera, and I can't wait to see it in the flesh at CES 2025 in a few weeks' time.