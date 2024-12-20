All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Laptops

Lenovo's next-gen Yoga laptop has Intel Core Ultra 200V CPU, under-display camera for CES 2025

Lenovo's new Yoga laptop will be unveiled at CES 2025: featuring Intel's new Core Ultra 200V series 'Lunar Lake' CPUs, and an under-display selfie camera.

Lenovo's next-gen Yoga laptop has Intel Core Ultra 200V CPU, under-display camera for CES 2025
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Lenovo's new Yoga laptop features an under-display camera, offering an ultra-slim bezel design. Powered by Intel's Core Ultra 200V "Lunar Lake" CPU, this innovation hides the camera behind the display, making it invisible. Leaked images suggest a CES 2025 reveal, showcasing Lenovo's unique approach to laptop design.

Lenovo PR is having a field day in terms of leaks, with another showing us the company's new Yoga laptop that features an under-display camera. Check it out:

Lenovo's next-gen Yoga laptop has Intel Core Ultra 200V CPU, under-display camera for CES 2025 37
4

The new Lenovo Yoga laptop will feature an ultra-slim bezel design with a front-facing camera that is hidden behind the display, while Intel's new Core Ultra 200V series "Lunar Lake" CPU handles the rest. We've had years of punch-hole cameras, cameras in bezels, and the "Dynamic Island" but Lenovo is putting the camera directly behind the display so it's invisible.

Lenovo seems to be going with a smartphone-style approach with its under-display camera, with leaked photos from WalkingCat on X, with the photos looking like they've been ripped right out of a promotional video that is probably destined for CES 2025, especially as the calendar displays 'January 2025'.

There are some people that don't want any webcam on their laptop which I get, for security purposes (which is why some laptops come with a physical cover that you can slide in front of the camera). But, Lenovo using an under-display camera meant you can never hide from the front-facing camera if the display is up... meaning that the camera is only really 'off' when the laptop lid is closed.

However, from a technological perspective, I love to see Lenovo doing something different with its next-generation Yoga laptop and the use of an under-display camera, and I can't wait to see it in the flesh at CES 2025 in a few weeks' time.

Photo of the Lenovo 2024 Yoga 7i 2-in-1 AI Laptop
Best Deals: Lenovo 2024 Yoga 7i 2-in-1 AI Laptop
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$849.99 USD
- -
Buy
$849.99 USD
- -
Buy
$849.99 USD
- -
Buy
$849.99 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/20/2024 at 9:52 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles