Video Cards & GPUs

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 to use 16+6+7 power stage design, 14-layer PCB, huge 600W TGP

NVIDIA's ultra-enthusiast GeForce RTX 5090 features 16+6+7 phase power design, 14-layer PCB, and up to a 600W TGP for custom RTX 5090 32GB cards.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 to use 16+6+7 power stage design, 14-layer PCB, huge 600W TGP
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 5090 features a 16+6+7 phase power design, 14-layer PCB, and up to 600W TGP. It will include 32GB GDDR7 memory. The design differs from previous models, with the Founders Edition expected to have lower power consumption. The QUAL Sample is for testing by AIC partners.

NVIDIA's next-gen ultra-enthusiast GeForce RTX 5090 32GB is in the headlines again, this time teasing its 16+6+7 phase power design, 14-layer PCB, and up to 600W TGP on custom RTX 5080 graphics cards. Oh boy.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 to use 16+6+7 power stage design, 14-layer PCB, huge 600W TGP 80
2

In a new post from Benchlife and their AIB contacts, we're hearing that the flagship GeForce RTX 5090 will use a 16+6+7 phase design, compared to the 20+3 phase design used on the RTX 4090, and the 18+3 phase design on the RTX 3090 Ti. The outlet also reports that we'll see a 600W TGP on the RTX 5090, but we should see numbers lower than that on the RTX 5090 Founders Edition.

Benchlife also reports that the GeForce RTX 5090 will use a 14-layer PCB, which is most likely destined for the reference board of the RTX 5090, and NVIDIA's in-house GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition graphics card.

Benchlife explained: "The words QUAL Sample can be seen on the chip code-named GB202-300-A1. This is mainly for AIC partners to use for testing and verification (Qualification Sample) and cannot be used for sales or actual performance testing.The serial number on the GPU chip has been obscured. This is mainly to prevent NVIDIA from investigating which AIC partner this chip is. However, from the PCB layout and materials, NVIDIA can also easily find out which partner this card is".

Benchlife continued: "NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 is confirmed to be equipped with 32GB GDDR7 memory, TGP (Total Graphics Power) is 600W, and is expected to adopt a 16 + 6 + 7 Phase power supply design. Except for models below 200W, it is unclear whether the 12V-2×6 connector will be introduced, including GeForce RTX 5070, RTX 5070 Ti, RTX 5080, RTX 5090 D and RTX 5090".

NEWS SOURCES:benchlife.info, videocardz.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

