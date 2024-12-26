Intel preps CES 2025 keynote, joins the keynote party on January 6 with AMD and NVIDIA

Intel has confirmed its next-gen CES 2025 press conference confirrmed, company teases 'groundbreaking innovations' for the show. What do you want to see?

Intel's CES 2025 press conference will showcase innovations in client computing and AI, starting January 6 at 8:30 AM PST. It marks the debut of co-CEO Michelle Johnston Holthaus and features Jim Johnson. This event is notable for the absence of former CEO Pat Gelsinger.

Intel has confirmed its CES 2025 press conference, where we can expect to see some "groundbreaking innovations" for both the client computing and AI market.

Intel will kick off its CES 2025 press conference before AMD and NVIDIA, starting on January 6 at 8:30AM PST, with the company describing it as "Intel-Driven Keynote: AI Inside for a New Era". This will be the very first time that we get to see Intel's new co-CEO Michelle Johnston Holthaus, alongside SvP of Client Computing Group, Jim Johnson, and the first time in many years without the now-gone Pat Gelsinger.

We should expect a ton about AI (duh) but we'll also see Intel launch its new Core Ultra 200HX "Arrow Lake-HX" laptop processors, as well as the non-K versions of the desktop-bound Core Ultra 200S series "Arrow Lake-S" processors. Intel is also expected to show off some budget motherboards based on the new LGA 1851 socket, which should materialize into the B860 series.

We shouldn't expect much more from the GPU department now that Battlemage is in the wild, but we could see another Battlemage GPU released alongside the Arc B850 graphics card. We should also anticipate an update on Intel's new 18A process node, which will be the next node that Intel uses for its next-generation mainstream CPU.