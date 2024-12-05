AMD confirms Radeon RX 8800 and Radeon RX 8600 'RDNA 4' GPUs

The Radeon RX 8600 and Radeon RX 8800 have both been referenced in AMD's ROCm software libraries, pointing to these being the first two RDNA 4 GPUs.

TL;DR: AMD plans to launch Radeon RX 8600 and RX 8800 GPUs in early 2025, as indicated by their appearance in AMD's ROCm software libraries. These RDNA 4 cards, part of the Navi 4X series, are expected to be announced at CES 2025. The RX 8600 should easily outperform the current RTX 4060, potentially giving AMD an advantage in the mainstream market. AMD plans to launch Radeon RX 8600 and RX 8800 GPUs in early 2025, as indicated by their appearance in AMD's ROCm software libraries. These RDNA 4 cards, part of the Navi 4X series, are expected to be announced at CES 2025. The RX 8600 should easily outperform the current RTX 4060, potentially giving AMD an advantage in the mainstream market.

AMD has confirmed that the first two RDNA 4 GPUs, the Radeon RX 8600 and Radeon RX 8800, will launch in early 2025. Both appeared in a recent update to AMD's ROCm (Radeon Open Compute) software libraries, and the GPUs were spotted in the codebase over at GitHub (which has since been removed).

2

It looks like AMD will announce the Radeon RX 7800 XT and Radeon RX 8600 in early 2025.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Popular Popular Now: Windows 11 loses customers amid the world's most popular OS gaining traction

To clarify, this isn't an official announcement from AMD representatives or a mention of these GPUs in a press release - but it's a clear indicator that RDNA 4 is going to get one or multiple SKUs in the Radeon RX 8600 and Radeon RX 8800 line-ups. If we had to take an educated guess, the actual SKUs would be the Radeon RX 8600 for the mainstream market and the Radeon RX 8800 XT for the mid-range market.

The references to "gfx12_rx8800," "gfx12_rx8600," and "nav4x arch" confirm that these are RDNA 4 cards in the next-gen Navi 4X series, which is expected to be formally announced at CES 2025. We've heard about the Radeon RX 8800 XT for a while, which makes the Radeon RX 8600 very interesting.

According to sources, it could be a while before we see the GeForce RTX 5060, so an early release for the Radeon RX 8600, a card that could easily outperform the current RTX 4060 when it comes to in-game performance and ray-tracing, could see AMD get the jump on the next-gen mainstream market. This is something that Intel is currently doing with its recent announcement and the impending launch of the new Intel Arc B580 'Battlemage' GPU - a card that will go head-to-head with the RTX 4060.

Suppose NVIDIA announces and releases the GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 in early 2025, and AMD announces and releases the Radeon RX 8800 XT and RX 8600. In that case, we'll see each company targeting separate markets for the first time with a new GPU generation.

Exciting times! Bring on CES 2025.