All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Global Giveaway - Win 1 of 3 ID-Cooling High-Performance Coolers, open worldwide until Dec 9
Video Cards & GPUs

AMD confirms Radeon RX 8800 and Radeon RX 8600 'RDNA 4' GPUs

The Radeon RX 8600 and Radeon RX 8800 have both been referenced in AMD's ROCm software libraries, pointing to these being the first two RDNA 4 GPUs.

AMD confirms Radeon RX 8800 and Radeon RX 8600 'RDNA 4' GPUs
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Editor
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: AMD plans to launch Radeon RX 8600 and RX 8800 GPUs in early 2025, as indicated by their appearance in AMD's ROCm software libraries. These RDNA 4 cards, part of the Navi 4X series, are expected to be announced at CES 2025. The RX 8600 should easily outperform the current RTX 4060, potentially giving AMD an advantage in the mainstream market.

AMD has confirmed that the first two RDNA 4 GPUs, the Radeon RX 8600 and Radeon RX 8800, will launch in early 2025. Both appeared in a recent update to AMD's ROCm (Radeon Open Compute) software libraries, and the GPUs were spotted in the codebase over at GitHub (which has since been removed).

It looks like AMD will announce the Radeon RX 7800 XT and Radeon RX 8600 in early 2025.
2

It looks like AMD will announce the Radeon RX 7800 XT and Radeon RX 8600 in early 2025.

To clarify, this isn't an official announcement from AMD representatives or a mention of these GPUs in a press release - but it's a clear indicator that RDNA 4 is going to get one or multiple SKUs in the Radeon RX 8600 and Radeon RX 8800 line-ups. If we had to take an educated guess, the actual SKUs would be the Radeon RX 8600 for the mainstream market and the Radeon RX 8800 XT for the mid-range market.

The references to "gfx12_rx8800," "gfx12_rx8600," and "nav4x arch" confirm that these are RDNA 4 cards in the next-gen Navi 4X series, which is expected to be formally announced at CES 2025. We've heard about the Radeon RX 8800 XT for a while, which makes the Radeon RX 8600 very interesting.

According to sources, it could be a while before we see the GeForce RTX 5060, so an early release for the Radeon RX 8600, a card that could easily outperform the current RTX 4060 when it comes to in-game performance and ray-tracing, could see AMD get the jump on the next-gen mainstream market. This is something that Intel is currently doing with its recent announcement and the impending launch of the new Intel Arc B580 'Battlemage' GPU - a card that will go head-to-head with the RTX 4060.

Suppose NVIDIA announces and releases the GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 in early 2025, and AMD announces and releases the Radeon RX 8800 XT and RX 8600. In that case, we'll see each company targeting separate markets for the first time with a new GPU generation.

Exciting times! Bring on CES 2025.

Photo of the XFX Speedster MERC310 AMD Radeon RX 7900XT Graphics Card
Best Deals: XFX Speedster MERC310 AMD Radeon RX 7900XT Graphics Card
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/5/2024 at 7:32 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles