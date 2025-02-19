Lenovo's new ThinkBook Flip teased: foldable OLED screen on a laptop is coming soon

Lenovo's new ThinkBook Flip is coming soon: the world's first laptop with a rollable OLED display, if you need more screen real estate, then roll it out!

TL;DR: Lenovo's ThinkBook Flip, featuring the world's first rollable OLED display, debuted at CES 2025. It offers a motorized expandable screen, transforming from a regular laptop to a larger display. Lenovo's ThinkBook Flip, featuring the world's first rollable OLED display, debuted at CES 2025. It offers a motorized expandable screen, transforming from a regular laptop to a larger display.

Lenovo's new ThinkBook Flip is nearly here, with the world's first laptop with a rollable OLED display debuting at CES 2025 earlier this year. Check it out:

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new Lenovo ThinkBook Flip AI PC isn't exactly new as we've heard about the new rollable OLED laptop from notorious leaker Evan Blass, and features a motorized expandable OLED display (with a purported cheaper version with a manual opening display).

The new Lenovo ThinkBook Flip has a regular OLED display when used as a regular laptop, but if you need more OLED screen real estate, then the original OLED display will roll out (as it's bent in half, hidden away until you need it). This means the Lenovo ThinkBook Flip AI PC laptop can be used as a laptop, or as a tablet, or as a huge laptop or tablet when you roll out the OLED panel.

We don't have any specifications for the innards of Lenovo's upcoming ThinkBook Flip AI PC laptop, with rumors that we'll see an Intel Arrow Lake-H processor, or something different altogether. It would be nice to have a higher-end APU or CPU inside, with something like AMD's new Ryzen AI Max 300 series "Strix Halo" APUs that just launched (with 16C/32T, 40 CUs of RDNA 3.5 GPU, and more). We'll know about CPU specs in the weeks ahead before the Lenovo ThinkBook Flip AI PC laptop launches.

Computex 2025 is right around the corner, with less than 90 days until the show kicks off, we'll be checking out the rollable OLED display inside of the Lenovo ThinkBook Flip AI PC laptop in the flesh at the show.