Lenovo ThinkBook VertiFlex laptop: rotatable display, Thunderbolt 5 dock with 120Gbps bandwidth

Lenovo teases its new concept ThinkBook VertiFlex laptop: rotatable 14-inch display with a Thunderbolt 5 dock that has 120Gbps of bandwidth, and more.

Lenovo has teased its new concept ThinkBook VertiFlex laptop with a rotatable 14-inch display, and a powerful, feature-packed Thunderbolt 5 smart dock.

The new Lenovo ThinkBook VertiFlex laptop has a 14-inch display inside of an ultra-slim 17.9mm body that weighs only 1.39kg, with the display rotating around depending on how you want to use it. This provides users with the ability to tweak between Portrait and Landscape viewing modes, without having to move the laptop around.

This is great for someone who uses split-screen multitasking, reviewing code, document viewing and writing, and more. Lenovo's new ThinkBook VertiFlex can also tether to your smartphone using Lenovo Smart Connect, so that you get a huge display as a phone mirror (in portrait and all). This is just a concept for now, with Lenovo not clear on whether the VertiFlex laptop would make it to the market.

Lenovo also showed off its new ThinkPad Thunderbolt 5 Smart Dock 7500, which is a new Thunderbolt 5-powered docking station that has up to 120Gbps of bandwidth for all things connectivity. The new TB5 dock can power 3 x 8K monitors at 60Hz as well as 1 x 4K @ 60Hz display. Alternatively, it can handle 2 x 4K @ 240Hz and 2 x 4K @ 120Hz monitors, as well as the Thunderbolt 5 ports offering USB Power Delivery 3.1 support, with up to 180W of power delivery.

Eric Yu, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Lenovo's Commercial Product Center and SMB Segment said: "As businesses look to unlock real value from AI, Lenovo is committed to delivering the right combination of devices, solutions, and services to help them move faster and work smarter. With our expanding AI PC portfolio, forward-thinking concepts, and enterprise-grade support, we're enabling organizations to confidently embrace the AI era on their terms".