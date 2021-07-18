LG's rollable OLED TV now in the US, will cost you $100,000

LG's futuristic rollable OLED 4K TV is now available for US customers, will cost $100,000 -- 4K 120Hz, VRR, HDMI 2.1 support.

If you've been wondering what to get me for Christmas, now you know what -- LG's new rollable OLED TV that is out-of-this-world awesome, with an out-of-this-world price of $100,000.

LG's new OLED R TV rolls out in a 65-inch size with native 4K resolution and super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, with the OLED panel delivering some of the best image quality you can get -- perfect for super-enthusiast PC gaming. You've got a full 65-inch rollable OLED TV that will roll itself up, and down, with the cabinet it rolls into packing a front-firing, 100W Dolby Atmos sound system, too.

We have 4K 120Hz support, Dolby Atmos, VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), auto low latency mode, HDMI 2.1 connectivity (required for the 4K 120Hz side of things), and so much more. You're going to pay $100,000 for this TV so you'd kinda expect all of that.

LG says that "customers will receive white glove delivery and installation service to ensure a seamless set-up experience". Every single LG OLED R rollable OLED TV is made to order, from LG's own facility in Gumi, South Korea.

You can now order and purchase the LG OLED R in the US for $100,000.