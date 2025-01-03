The first laptop with AMD's new Krackan Point APU with Zen 5c cores, RDNA 3.5 GPU teased

ECS has just announced a new 14-inch laptop with AMD's unreleased Krackan Point APU: featuring 8 x Zen 5c CPU cores, RDNA 3.5 GPU cores, and NPU for AI.

TL;DR: ECS has announced the UP42KP laptop featuring AMD's unreleased Krackan Point APU with Zen 5c CPU cores, RDNA 3.5 GPU cores, and an NPU with over 40 TOPS for AI tasks. The 14-inch laptop supports DDR5-5600 memory, Wi-Fi 6, USB4, and operates at 15W-54W TDP. It will be unveiled at CES 2025. ECS has announced the UP42KP laptop featuring AMD's unreleased Krackan Point APU with Zen 5c CPU cores, RDNA 3.5 GPU cores, and an NPU with over 40 TOPS for AI tasks. The 14-inch laptop supports DDR5-5600 memory, Wi-Fi 6, USB4, and operates at 15W-54W TDP. It will be unveiled at CES 2025.

ECS has just announced its new UP42KP laptop featuring an unreleased AMD Krackan Point APU, featuring Zen 5c CPU corers, RDNA 3.5 GPU cores, and an NPU with over 40 TOPS for AI workloads.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The new ECS UP42KP is based on AMD's upcoming Krackan Point APU, with 8 cores (4 x Zen 5 + 4 x Zen 5c) and Hyper-Threading enabled, which should be unveiled officially as the Ryzen AI 7 350 processor. The integrated GPU is based on the RDNA 3.5 GPU architecture, which is similar to the RDNA 3.5-based CPU inside of Strix Point and the upcoming Strix Halo APU, just nowhere near as powerful with fewer GPU cores.

The new 14-inch laptop will feature DDR5-5600 memory, Wi-Fi 6, and USB4 connectivity, with the Krackan Point APU running at between 15W and 54W TDP, similar to Strix Point APUs. We should expect the full unveiling of both AMD's new Krackan Point APUs and ECS's new UP42KP laptop at CES 2025 next week.

The ECS UP42KP is a 14-inch laptop that leverages the cutting-edge AMD Krackan processor platform, featuring 8 Zen 5(c) CPU cores, RDNA 3.5 integrated graphics, and NPU capabilities exceeding 40 TOPS. Targeted at the mainstream mid-range market, it operates within a TDP range of 15W to 54W and supports DDR5-5600 memory along with 16 PCIe lanes, ensuring enhanced performance and scalability.

UP42KP is equipped with advanced connectivity options, such as Wi-Fi 6 and USB 4.0, ensuring seamless and high-speed connections. It also includes an IR camera for secure Windows Hello authentication, a backlit keyboard for enhanced usability in low-light conditions, HDMI 2.1 for superior display connectivity, and a built-in camera shutter for privacy protection. Despite its extensive feature set, the device maintains a sleek, slim profile at just 16.9mm thick, complemented by a Full HD display for a sharp and vibrant visual experience.