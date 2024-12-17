GeForce RTX 5090 32GB and GeForce RTX 5080 16GB confirmed by Acer

New Acer Predator Orion 7000 desktop PCs with GeForce RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 GPUs are coming soon according to a new leak that also confirms VRAM capacity.

TL;DR: Acer leaks confirm the GeForce RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 will debut at CES 2025, featuring 16GB and 32GB of GDDR7 memory, respectively. The RTX 5080 will have 10752 CUDA Cores, while the RTX 5090 will boast 21760 CUDA Cores. Both models promise enhanced performance with new AI technologies. Acer leaks confirm the GeForce RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 will debut at CES 2025, featuring 16GB and 32GB of GDDR7 memory, respectively. The RTX 5080 will have 10752 CUDA Cores, while the RTX 5090 will boast 21760 CUDA Cores. Both models promise enhanced performance with new AI technologies.

The GeForce RTX 50 Series leaks are coming in thick and fast, and with this latest one from Acer (via Videocardz), it looks like the GeForce RTX 5080 and GeForce RTX 5090 will both be in full force at CES 2025 in January.

2

New Acer Predator Orion 7000 desktop PCs with GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs are coming, image credit: Videocardz.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

This time, the leaks surround the pre-built Acer Predator Orion 7000 desktop PCs, which include Intel's latest Core Ultra 200 Series processors. With access to leaked data sheets for new Predator Orion 7000 variants with GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics, we've got more confirmation on the memory configuration for the RTX 5080 and RTX 5090.

As rumored and previously leaked, the GeForce RTX 5090 will feature 32GB of GDDR7 memory, while the GeForce RTX 5080 will feature 16GB of GDDR7 memory. With both of these models expected to launch sometime in January, there's a good chance CES 2025 attendees can get hands-on with these stylish new rigs on the show floor.

Although the spec sheet doesn't include information other than the VRAM capacity of these new RTX 50 Series GPUs, previous rumors and leaks have confirmed additional specs for these cards. The GeForce RTX 5080 will be a 400W GPU with the GB203-400 chip, will include 10752 CUDA Cores, and its 16GB of GDDR7 memory will run on a 256-bit memory bus with a fast 30Gbps speed for an impressive 960 GB/sec bandwidth.

The beastly GeForce RTX 4090 will be a 600W GPU with the GB202-300 chip, will include 21760 CUDA Cores, and its 32GB of GDDR7 memory will run on a 512-bit memory bus. Both cards are expected to exceed the current flagship GeForce RTX 4090 when it comes to performance, with updated and new AI RTX technologies like DLSS 4 and Neural Rendering expected to boost performance even further.