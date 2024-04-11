GTA fans may have found the voice actor of the male protagonist in GTA 6

Since the release of the Grand Theft Auto VI trailer, fans have been tearing apart every frame to see if they can figure out what to expect in the game when it releases. One of the main aspects fans are looking for is who is behind the main protagonists.

The two main protagonists, Lucia and Jason, have been a topic of the GTA community since Rockstar Games released the trailer back in December, with many fans theorizing the voice behind Jason would be iconic voice actor Troy Baker, who is known for his performances in The Last of Us, Far Cry 4, BioShock Infinite, Borderlands, Uncharted 4, and many more popular titles. Baker is one of, if not the most decorated voice actor in the video game community, which means it's no surprise that GTA fans hoped he was behind one of the main protagonists in the most anticipated game of all time, GTA 6.

However, the theorizing recently came to an end when Baker confirmed he was not playing the male protagonist, leaving fans to re-dive back into the trailer to find more clues. A post on the GTA 6 subreddit showed a resume by a New York-based actor named Gregory Connors. On the resume was a credit for a "lead" role in a Rockstar game set to release in 2025. Notably, after the Reddit post, Connors removed the "lead" credit from his resume, leading fans to believe he is definitely involved in the project somehow.

Rockstar Games hasn't officially revealed the cast list for the game, so take all this information with a healthy amount of salt as things could certainly change between now and the release of GTA 6.