Seasonic and Noctua launch PRIME TX-1600W power supply: runs without fans at 800W power usage

TL;DR: Seasonic and Noctua have collaborated to introduce the PRIME TX-1600W power supply, a 1600W PSU designed for high-end desktop PCs. It features dual 12V-2x6 power connectors for next-generation GPUs and includes Noctua's ultra-quiet NF-A12x25 fans. Oh, and it runs passively (look ma, no fans) at up to 800W power usage! Seasonic and Noctua have collaborated to introduce the PRIME TX-1600W power supply, a 1600W PSU designed for high-end desktop PCs. It features dual 12V-2x6 power connectors for next-generation GPUs and includes Noctua's ultra-quiet NF-A12x25 fans. Oh, and it runs passively (look ma, no fans) at up to 800W power usage!

Seasonic and Noctua have been cooking behind the scenes, but now they're introducing the new PRIME TX-1600W power supply: a new ultra-quiet beasty 1600W PSU with dual 12V-2x6 power connectors ready for multiple next-generation GeForce RTX 5090 graphics cards. Check it out:

The new collaboration between the two companies delivers something truly special for high-end desktop PCs, with Austrian-based Noctua known for its leading cooling technology and uber-quiet fans, with the new PRIME TX-1600W PSU featuring NF-A12x25 fans which have ultra-quiet operation.

1600W of power is a lot, with the new PRIME TX-1600W PSU supporting both ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1, with dual 12V-2x6 power connectors that are ready for multiple high-end GPUs. Noctua says that the new 1600W power supply is designed to work in full passively-cooled mode at below 50% load and under 25C.

5

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

This means that if you're using 800W or less power in your system -- let's say a higher-end AMD Ryzen 9 9800X3D processor (or even an Intel Core Ultra 9 285K) and NVIDIA's current-gen GeForce RTX 4090 (or even the next-gen RTX 5090) then the PRIME TX-1600W power supply will run passively... no fans running at all. Very cool to see.

5

Eric Lan CEO Sea Sonic Electronics said: "Sea Sonic is very excited to have the opportunity to work with Noctua, the leading innovator in the field of silent PC fans and cooling technology. Our two companies' mutual commitment to quality and performance makes this partnership so valuable. We see this cooperation thrive as two industry leaders come together in a great project to create a class-leading premium power supply for performance and silence enthusiasts," Eric added. "Beyond elevating our product offerings to new heights, the new Seasonic PRIME TX-1600 Noctua Edition ATX 3.1 PC power supply is undoubtedly a product of top-level engineering, a true class-leader, set to enhance the global brand presence of both companies".

5

Noctua CEO Roland Mossig said: "We're thrilled and honoured to present the first Noctua Edition power supply in collaboration with Seasonic, a manufacturer we greatly respect both for its unwavering commitment to quality and for staying at the forefront of PC power supply innovation for more than 40 years. Combining Seasonic's massive expertise in PSUs with our quiet cooling technology and experience in acoustic optimisation gives customers the best of both worlds: A state-of-the-art 1600W power supply that runs supremely quiet".