AMD Ryzen 9 9950X CPU Review - Top Dog Zen 5 Tested

AMD's Ryzen 9 9950X processor delivers an uptick in IPC with improvements in power consumption, but is it really enough to warrant upgrading? Let's see.

Published
Manufacturer: AMD
5 minutes & 49 seconds read time
TweakTown's Rating: 88%
TweakTown award

The Bottom Line

The Ryzen 9 9950X is AMD's best consumer CPU to date. It increases IPC across a massive 16/32 design, allowing it to handle even the largest workloads with reduced power consumption, but it's not a big leap over Zen 4 in performance.

Pros

  • + Uses the same AM5 socket
  • + DDR5 support at 8000MHz+
  • + Power consumption reduced
  • + 32 threads for multi-tasking
  • + Added integrated GPU

Cons

  • - Expensive
  • - Ryzen 9 7950X is cheaper and not much slower

Should you buy it?

AvoidConsiderShortlistBuy
Buy at Amazon
Buy at Newegg

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

Well, we are rather spectacularly late to this review, so the cat is out of the bag for most of you. Zen 5 offers another in-socket upgrade for consumers sticking with the AMD AM5 platform with minor upticks in performance depending on your workload of choice. With that, I don't expect this sixteen-core thirty-two thread offering to be the king of gaming, as Kosta, our resident Gaming editor, was kind enough to push out the 9600X and 9700X reviews at launch and already crowned the king of that category. I fully expect this behemoth CPU to pull away regarding system workloads, including applications like CrossMark and PCMark, and even pure core performance like Cinebench or CPU Profile.

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X CPU Review - Top Dog Zen 5 Tested 09
Open Gallery 34

With that, we dive into AMD's marketing materials, with the full launch-day CPU stack listed to the right. This offers consumers four new CPUs. Of course, the 9950X is our focus: a 16-core 32-thread part with a max 5.7GHz boost, 80MB of L3 cache, and a 170W TDP.

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X CPU Review - Top Dog Zen 5 Tested 10
Open Gallery 34

Along with the Zen 5 product stack launch, motherboard vendors are preparing new motherboards with enhanced chipsets that take advantage of a higher ability to overclock memory, AMD saying upwards of 8000MHz+.

These chipsets include the X870E, which takes on Intel Z790 in the current market, while the AMD X870 is set to replace the X670 directly, and two budget chipsets, B850 and B840, can offer low-cost entry into Zen 5 offerings. With that, each of these chipsets has mandatory connection options, with both X870 chipsets coming with USB4 at minimum, along with a Gen 5 PCIe for both your 1x16 or 2x8 slot configuration and NVMe slot.

B series chipsets get USB 3.2 connectivity and a mix of Gen 5 NVMe with Gen 4 GPU, or we have the B840, which is Gen 3 across the board. CPU and memory overclocking is available across both X870 offerings and the B850 chipset; the B840 is dumbed down even more with basic overclocking options for memory only.

Pricing

As for pricing, the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X carries an MSRP of $649.

Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$623.29
$623.29$649.00-
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$623.29
$623.29--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/29/2024 at 3:11 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Packaging and Test System

Packaging and Accessories

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X CPU Review - Top Dog Zen 5 Tested 05
Open Gallery 34

The 9950X and its brother 9900X were delivered together in retail packaging.

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X CPU Review - Top Dog Zen 5 Tested 06
Open Gallery 34

Above is a better look at the CPU packaging and the CPU removed from the retainer.

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X CPU Review - Top Dog Zen 5 Tested 07
Open Gallery 34

Taking a closer look at the CPU itself, the backside is no different than the Zen 4

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X CPU Review - Top Dog Zen 5 Tested 08
Open Gallery 34

To test the 9950X and even the 9900X, we pulled out our X670E AORUS Master and populated it with a Kingston Fury kit at 7600MHz.

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X CPU Review - Top Dog Zen 5 Tested 11
Open Gallery 34

Ryzen Master is an AMD software platform for tuning Zen series processors within Windows. As you can see above, it offers many performance metrics to track your CPU's performance as you tune in and even allows profiles on the side panel to save your progress.

AMD CPU Test System

Cinebench 2024, AIDA64 and CrossMark

Cinebench 2024

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X CPU Review - Top Dog Zen 5 Tested 20
Open Gallery 34

First, we have our raw data for the 9950X, which gave us a 142 single-core score and a 2351 multi-thread score.

CrossMark

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X CPU Review - Top Dog Zen 5 Tested 21
Open Gallery 34

Crossmark scored 2358 overall, with creativity picking up a touch over 3000, the first for our testing.

AIDA64 Memory

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X CPU Review - Top Dog Zen 5 Tested 22
Open Gallery 34

Memory bandwidth landed at 88K, 99K, and 82K, all legitimate performance from the 9950X. Latency, too, stayed rather low at 61ns.

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X CPU Review - Top Dog Zen 5 Tested 23
Open Gallery 34

9950X was a beast in AES, scoring an amazing 680K points in this workload.

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X CPU Review - Top Dog Zen 5 Tested 24
Open Gallery 34

We also hit 10K for the first time with SHA3, thanks to the 9950X.

PCMark and 3DMark

PCMark

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X CPU Review - Top Dog Zen 5 Tested 25
Open Gallery 34

Running PCMark extended, we picked up 14743 overall, possibly the highest score I've seen with our current test setup.

3DMark

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X CPU Review - Top Dog Zen 5 Tested 26
Open Gallery 34

Steel Nomad gave us solid performance with the 9950X and our 4070 Ti. With our configuration, a score of 4978 reached legendary status.

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X CPU Review - Top Dog Zen 5 Tested 27
Open Gallery 34

Even though it was still legendary, Steel Nomad Light was a touch better. We reached 23627 with DX12 at 175 FPS.

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X CPU Review - Top Dog Zen 5 Tested 28
Open Gallery 34

CPU Profile landed us a solid 1296 single-thread score while sixteen threads easily ramped out to 17K.

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X CPU Review - Top Dog Zen 5 Tested 29
Open Gallery 34

Storage landed at 2627 overall, with bandwidth upwards of 447 MB/s.

Gaming Benchmarks

Cyberpunk 2077

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X CPU Review - Top Dog Zen 5 Tested 30AMD Ryzen 9 9950X CPU Review - Top Dog Zen 5 Tested 31
AMD Ryzen 9 9950X CPU Review - Top Dog Zen 5 Tested 32
Open Gallery 34

CyberPunk was tested at 1080p using presets with low, medium, and high profiles. Our low preset results, seen above, netted us a fantastic 215 FPS with our RTX 4070 Ti. The medium profile is slightly lower at 201 FPS, and the high landing is 173 FPS.

Forza Motorsport

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X CPU Review - Top Dog Zen 5 Tested 33AMD Ryzen 9 9950X CPU Review - Top Dog Zen 5 Tested 34
AMD Ryzen 9 9950X CPU Review - Top Dog Zen 5 Tested 35
Open Gallery 34

With Forza, we are using the 1080p resolution once again with the same high, medium, and low presets. As expected, the low preset netted us an amazing 228 FPS, as seen above, followed by the medium preset, which picked up 206 FPS in testing. High was also surprising, but it put the biggest stress on our card; we ended up with 135 FPS.

Ashes of the Singularity

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X CPU Review - Top Dog Zen 5 Tested 36AMD Ryzen 9 9950X CPU Review - Top Dog Zen 5 Tested 37
AMD Ryzen 9 9950X CPU Review - Top Dog Zen 5 Tested 38
Open Gallery 34

When I got into Ashes, my performance didn't fluctuate too much. In fact, from low to high, we have a range of maybe 6 FPS, with the low preset bringing 119 FPS to the table and the high coming in at 114 FPS.

Charts/Comparisons and Final Thoughts

Charts/Comparisons and Final Thoughts

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X CPU Review - Top Dog Zen 5 Tested 40
Open Gallery 34

We have a few charts comparing the 9950X to the last few Intel flagship offerings and the last Gen 7950X and 7950X3D. That said, we start with Cinebench, where the 9950X is at the top of our charts, beating the 14900K by a sizable 70 points in multi-thread.

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X CPU Review - Top Dog Zen 5 Tested 41
Open Gallery 34

I'm slightly disappointed to see the 9950X lag so far back in a full system benchmark like Crossmark. In this workload, we lost nearly 100 points to the 7950X.

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X CPU Review - Top Dog Zen 5 Tested 42
Open Gallery 34

AIDA64 AES and SHA3 comparisons show the 9950X miles ahead of anything Intel and even the last Gen 7950X.

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X CPU Review - Top Dog Zen 5 Tested 43
Open Gallery 34

SHA3 was a bit closer, with the 7950X3D neck and neck, with the 9950X and the 7950X not far behind.

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X CPU Review - Top Dog Zen 5 Tested 44
Open Gallery 34

In the CPU Profile, the 9950X is a close second to the 14900KS by two points in the two-thread workload.

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X CPU Review - Top Dog Zen 5 Tested 45
Open Gallery 34

Four, eight, and sixteen threads open up the 9950X a bit more, beating out the 7950X by 2000 points overall, while the closest Intel lands at 5000 points back at 12200.

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X CPU Review - Top Dog Zen 5 Tested 46
Open Gallery 34

Power draw was improved for those coming from the 7950X, where we measured 260 watts during testing. The 9950X, on the other hand, even with its 170W TDP, gives us an extra 40 watts of efficiency.

Final Thoughts

Admittedly, we spent some time with the 9950X during this review, first having to straighten out motherboard issues, followed by my health issues. That said, I've come away overall impressed by the sixteen-core offering, not so much for its uptick in performance, which does seem to be quite large in some workloads like Cinebench and CPU Profile, but more for its increased efficiency in these workloads dropping peak power down nearly 40W at its highest during our own Cinebench testing.

Gaming workloads all performed flawlessly with the 9950X, as expected. We managed solid FPS across all three presets in Cyberpunk, low and medium, reaching over 200 FPS with ease. When switching the system to the high preset, we still picked up 173 FPS. Forza Motorsport is an interesting title as MS uses a dynamic render model, though we did run it unlocked to put the most stress on the CPU. In these three workloads, we picked up 228 FPS with the low preset and 206 FPS with the medium preset while locking in the highest preset dropped frames to 135 FPS with our RTX 4070 Ti.

Our last gaming workload was Ashes of the Singularity, and we ran testing in DX12 mode with low, medium, and high-performance presets. The RTX 4070 Ti was more than enough GPU for this title, as our performance results were solid across the board, bringing in 119, 115, and 114 FPS in each workload.

As for pricing, the Ryzen 9 9950X is at least $50 cheaper than the 7950X at launch at $649, so there is progress despite increased PC market costs. That said, the price/performance when we compare current market pricing isn't great, considering that the 7950X is going for $510 at the time of writing. Performance is not far behind, and we can use the same AM5 motherboard platforms.

Photo of product for sale

Performance

90%

Quality

95%

Features

95%

Value

70%

Overall

88%

The Bottom Line

The Ryzen 9 9950X is AMD's best consumer CPU to date. It increases IPC across a massive 16/32 design, allowing it to handle even the largest workloads with reduced power consumption, but it's not a big leap over Zen 4 in performance.

TweakTown award
88%

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$623.29
$623.29$649.00-
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$623.29
$623.29--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/29/2024 at 3:11 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Read about TweakTown's awards!

Tyler joined the TweakTown team in 2013 and has since reviewed 100s of new techy items. Growing up in a small farm town, tech wasn't around, unless it was in a tractor. At an early age, Tyler's parents brought home their first PC. Tyler was hooked and learned what it meant to format a HDD, spending many nights reinstalling Windows 95. Tyler's love and enthusiast nature always kept his PC nearby. Eager to get deeper into tech, he started reviewing.

Newsletter Subscription
We openly invite the companies who provide us with review samples / who are mentioned or discussed to express their opinion. If any company representative wishes to respond, we will publish the response here. Please contact us if you wish to respond.

Similar Content

Related Tags