ASUS announces quad-slot GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER with a massive Noctua cooler

ASUS has just announced its new GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Noctua Edition graphics card, and it is really a big boy graphics card... check it out:

ASUS GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Noctua Edition graphics card (source: ASUS)

This isn't ASUS' first rodeo when it comes to GeForce RTX series Noctua Edition graphics cards, with its beefy new GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Noctua Edition featuring a huge Noctua heatsink and dual 120mm Noctua NF-A12x25 PWN fans. There's a vapor chamber cooler and heatsink, with ASUS increasing the frame to house the two Noctua fans.

The current ASUS GeForce RTX 4080 Noctua Edition graphics card is one of the wildest-looking, most noise-efficient designs on the market, but it requires three fans. The new GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Noctua Edition uses just two fans in comparison, cutting an entire fan from the card... so it should be even quieter.

Noctua's new NF-A15x25 fans feature a low-resonance liquid crystal polymer fan impeller, reinforced stable motor hub, and bearings, according to the company.

On the GPU side of things, ASUS says that its new design with the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Noctua Edition graphics card has a factory OPC mode, with a GPU clock of up to 2640MHz -- which is 90MHz higher than NVIDIA's reference specifications for the RTX 4080 SUPER -- while in default mode, the GPU will boost at up to 2610MHz.

ASUS GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Noctua Edition graphics card (source: ASUS)

ASUS launched its GeForce RTX 4080 Noctua Edition graphics card back in March 2023 at a price of $1649... $ $450 premium over the stock RTX 4080. Meanwhile, NVIDIA has a $999 MSRP on the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER, so we should expect the new ASUS GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Noctua Edition to come in cheaper than the RTX 4080 Noctua Edition, which will be very nice to see.

ASUS GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Noctua Edition graphics card (source: ASUS)