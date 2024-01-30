ASUS announces quad-slot GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER with a massive Noctua cooler

ASUS announces its new GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Noctua Edition graphics cards, with a huge Noctua cooler and dual Noctua NF-A12x25 PWN fans.

Published
2 minutes & 23 seconds read time

ASUS has just announced its new GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Noctua Edition graphics card, and it is really a big boy graphics card... check it out:

ASUS GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Noctua Edition graphics card (source: ASUS)ASUS GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Noctua Edition graphics card (source: ASUS)
VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

ASUS GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Noctua Edition graphics card (source: ASUS)

This isn't ASUS' first rodeo when it comes to GeForce RTX series Noctua Edition graphics cards, with its beefy new GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Noctua Edition featuring a huge Noctua heatsink and dual 120mm Noctua NF-A12x25 PWN fans. There's a vapor chamber cooler and heatsink, with ASUS increasing the frame to house the two Noctua fans.

The current ASUS GeForce RTX 4080 Noctua Edition graphics card is one of the wildest-looking, most noise-efficient designs on the market, but it requires three fans. The new GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Noctua Edition uses just two fans in comparison, cutting an entire fan from the card... so it should be even quieter.

Noctua's new NF-A15x25 fans feature a low-resonance liquid crystal polymer fan impeller, reinforced stable motor hub, and bearings, according to the company.

On the GPU side of things, ASUS says that its new design with the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Noctua Edition graphics card has a factory OPC mode, with a GPU clock of up to 2640MHz -- which is 90MHz higher than NVIDIA's reference specifications for the RTX 4080 SUPER -- while in default mode, the GPU will boost at up to 2610MHz.

ASUS GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Noctua Edition graphics card (source: ASUS)ASUS GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Noctua Edition graphics card (source: ASUS)

ASUS GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Noctua Edition graphics card (source: ASUS)

ASUS launched its GeForce RTX 4080 Noctua Edition graphics card back in March 2023 at a price of $1649... $ $450 premium over the stock RTX 4080. Meanwhile, NVIDIA has a $999 MSRP on the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER, so we should expect the new ASUS GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Noctua Edition to come in cheaper than the RTX 4080 Noctua Edition, which will be very nice to see.

ASUS GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Noctua Edition graphics card (source: ASUS)
Open Gallery 6

ASUS GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Noctua Edition graphics card (source: ASUS)

  • Powered by NVIDIA DLSS3, ultra-efficient Ada Lovelace arch, and full ray tracing.
  • 4th Generation Tensor Cores: Up to 4X performance with DLSS 3 vs. brute-force rendering
  • 3rd Generation RT Cores: Up to 2X ray tracing performance
  • OC Edition: 2640 MHz (OC mode)/ 2610 MHz (Default mode)
  • Two Noctua NF-A12x25 PWM fans deliver exceptional cooling and low noise.
  • Optimized vapor chamber efficiently wicks heat into a large fin array
  • Dual BIOS switch lets you toggle between Quiet and Performance BIOS profiles sans software.
  • 0dB technology lets you enjoy light gaming in relative silence.
  • GPU Tweak III provides intuitive performance tweaking, thermal controls, and system monitoring.
Buy at Amazon

ASUS GeForce RTX™ 4080 16GB GDDR6X Noctua OC Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1891.03
---
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/30/2024 at 6:07 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, asus.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags