ASUS announces exclusive AI apps for new Copilot+ PCs designed for creatives

ASUS has announced all of its new Copilot+ PCs will get exclusive AI-powered applications that are specifically designed for creative workflows.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 12 seconds read time

ASUS has announced a new line-up of Copilot+ PCs that come in various form factors and all of them are Copilot+ certified.

ASUS announces exclusive AI apps for new Copilot+ PCs designed for creatives 8225
Open Gallery 3

Computex 2024 has officially begun with ASUS revealing its new line of Copilot+ PCs, with some of the new laptops being designed for gaming, creatives, and a little bit of both. At the top of ASUS's stack of Copilot+ gaming laptop is the Zephyrus G16, and for creatives is the Zenbook S 16. More specifically, ASUS has announced a new range of ProArt Copilot+ laptops that are designed for creatives - the ProArt P16, ProArt PX13 and ProArt PZ13.

The ProArt P16 clamshell laptop and ProArt PX13 come with an up to AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics. Additionally, each of these creative-focussed laptops come with an NPU capable of 50 TOPS of AI-driven performance, while the RTX 4070 is capable of delivering 321 TOPS for the more demanding AI tasks. The 16-inch ProArt P16 is just 14.9mm thin and weighs 1.85kg. The 13-inch ProArt PX13 is even lighter at 1.38kg, while the ProArt PZ13 is even lighter again at 0.85kg.

ASUS announces exclusive AI apps for new Copilot+ PCs designed for creatives 8222
Open Gallery 3

All three of the aforementioned laptops come with ASUS exclusive AI apps called StoryCube and MuseTree. Additionally, the new laptops will come with ProArt Creator Hub control center and a three-month Adobe Creative Suite subscription and a six-month CapCut Pro subscription.

As for what these ASUS-exclusive apps do, MuseTree is ASUS's generative AI tool that is capable of creating images based on user prompts. StoryCube makes organizing and access photos and videos much easier by utilizing AI algorithms to categorize and manage assets on a device.

Thank you to our Computex Taipei 2024 sponsors!
AerocoolASRockASUS AUDuckyPro GamerswarePhanteksPhisonThermal GrizzlyZOTAC Gaming
Buy at Amazon

$10 -PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$10.00
$10.00$10.00$10.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$10.00
$10.00$10.00$10.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/3/2024 at 7:28 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:press.asus.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags