ASUS announces exclusive AI apps for new Copilot+ PCs designed for creatives

ASUS has announced all of its new Copilot+ PCs will get exclusive AI-powered applications that are specifically designed for creative workflows.

ASUS has announced a new line-up of Copilot+ PCs that come in various form factors and all of them are Copilot+ certified.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Computex 2024 has officially begun with ASUS revealing its new line of Copilot+ PCs, with some of the new laptops being designed for gaming, creatives, and a little bit of both. At the top of ASUS's stack of Copilot+ gaming laptop is the Zephyrus G16, and for creatives is the Zenbook S 16. More specifically, ASUS has announced a new range of ProArt Copilot+ laptops that are designed for creatives - the ProArt P16, ProArt PX13 and ProArt PZ13.

The ProArt P16 clamshell laptop and ProArt PX13 come with an up to AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics. Additionally, each of these creative-focussed laptops come with an NPU capable of 50 TOPS of AI-driven performance, while the RTX 4070 is capable of delivering 321 TOPS for the more demanding AI tasks. The 16-inch ProArt P16 is just 14.9mm thin and weighs 1.85kg. The 13-inch ProArt PX13 is even lighter at 1.38kg, while the ProArt PZ13 is even lighter again at 0.85kg.

3

All three of the aforementioned laptops come with ASUS exclusive AI apps called StoryCube and MuseTree. Additionally, the new laptops will come with ProArt Creator Hub control center and a three-month Adobe Creative Suite subscription and a six-month CapCut Pro subscription.

As for what these ASUS-exclusive apps do, MuseTree is ASUS's generative AI tool that is capable of creating images based on user prompts. StoryCube makes organizing and access photos and videos much easier by utilizing AI algorithms to categorize and manage assets on a device.