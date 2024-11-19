All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Cases, Cooling & PSU

ASRock unleashes 19 new ATX 3.1 PCIe 5.1 PSUs: up to 1650W power, dual 12V-2x6 power connectors

ASRock launches 19 new ATX 3.1 PCIe 5.0 power supplies: new Taichi, Phantom Gaming, Challenger, Steel Legend PSUs up to 1650W, dual 12V-2x6 connectors.

ASRock unleashes 19 new ATX 3.1 PCIe 5.1 PSUs: up to 1650W power, dual 12V-2x6 power connectors
Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes read time
TL;DR: ASRock has introduced 19 new ATX 3.1 standard PSUs with PCIe 5.1-ready 12V-2x6 power connectors across its Taichi, Phantom Gaming, Challenger, and Steel Legend series. These PSUs are Cybenetics certified, with models ranging from 550W to 1650W.

ASRock has been cooking up in its power supply department, with the introduction of 19 new PSUs that meet the ATX 3.1 standard and feature PCIe 5.1-ready 12V-2x6 power connectors.

ASRock unleashes 19 new ATX 3.1 PCIe 5.1 PSUs: up to 1650W power, dual 12V-2x6 power connectors 55
The company has launched new ATX 3.1-ready Taichi, Phantom Gaming, Challenger, and Steel Legend PSUs that all match their respective motherboards and graphics cards. ASRock has certified its new PSUs with Cybenetics standards, with the new Taichi PSUs offered in 1300W up to 1650W models with two native 12V-2x6 power connectors ready for next-gen graphics cards.

The company is using a nice black + green color scheme on the 12V-2x6 power connector, with the pins connecting into your graphics card being green... nice and easy to see, and differentiate between the black that feeds the cable from the PSU to the 12V-2x6 power connector.

ASRock's new Phantom Gaming PSUs are offered in 750W models up to 1600W models, with Cybenetics Platinum certification. The new Steel Legend PSUs are offered in white, and are spanned between 650W and 1000W PSUs, while the lower-cost Challenger series is offered in 550W and 800W PSUs.

ASRock Taichi TC-1650T PSU features:

ASRock unleashes 19 new ATX 3.1 PCIe 5.1 PSUs: up to 1650W power, dual 12V-2x6 power connectors 40
  • 80 PLUS® TITANIUM Certified
  • Cybenetics TITANIUM and LAMBDA A+ Certified
  • ATX3.1 & PCIe5.1 Ready
  • Fully Modular Cable Design
  • Native 12V-2x6 Connector Dual Color Design with TempGuard
  • 100% Highly Reliable Japanese Capacitors
  • 135mm Striped Axial FDB Fan
  • iCool Intelligent Fan Control Mode
  • 5V BOOST Mode
  • Remarkable 10-Year Warranty
ASRock unleashes 19 new ATX 3.1 PCIe 5.1 PSUs: up to 1650W power, dual 12V-2x6 power connectors 41ASRock unleashes 19 new ATX 3.1 PCIe 5.1 PSUs: up to 1650W power, dual 12V-2x6 power connectors 42

ASRock Phantom Gaming PG-1600G PSU features:

ASRock unleashes 19 new ATX 3.1 PCIe 5.1 PSUs: up to 1650W power, dual 12V-2x6 power connectors 47
  • 80 PLUS® GOLD Certified
  • Cybenetics PLATINUM and LAMBDA A Certified
  • ATX3.1 & PCIe5.1 Ready
  • Fully Modular Cable Design
  • Native 12V-2x6 Connector Dual Color Design with TempGuard
  • 100% Highly Reliable Japanese Capacitors
  • 135mm Striped Axial FDB Fan
  • iCool Intelligent Fan Control Mode
  • 5V BOOST Mode
  • Remarkable 10-Year Warranty
ASRock unleashes 19 new ATX 3.1 PCIe 5.1 PSUs: up to 1650W power, dual 12V-2x6 power connectors 48ASRock unleashes 19 new ATX 3.1 PCIe 5.1 PSUs: up to 1650W power, dual 12V-2x6 power connectors 49

ASRock Steel Legend SL-1000G PSU features:

ASRock unleashes 19 new ATX 3.1 PCIe 5.1 PSUs: up to 1650W power, dual 12V-2x6 power connectors 44
  • 80 PLUS® GOLD Certified
  • Cybenetics PLATINUM and LAMBDA A Certified
  • ATX3.1 & PCIe5.1 Ready
  • Fully Modular Cable Design
  • Native 12V-2x6 Connector Dual Color Design
  • 100% Highly Reliable Japanese Capacitors
  • 135mm Striped Axial FDB Fan
  • iCool Intelligent Fan Control Mode
  • Built-in 5V BOOST function
  • Remarkable 10-Year Warranty
ASRock unleashes 19 new ATX 3.1 PCIe 5.1 PSUs: up to 1650W power, dual 12V-2x6 power connectors 45ASRock unleashes 19 new ATX 3.1 PCIe 5.1 PSUs: up to 1650W power, dual 12V-2x6 power connectors 46

ASRock Challenger CL-850G PSU features:

ASRock unleashes 19 new ATX 3.1 PCIe 5.1 PSUs: up to 1650W power, dual 12V-2x6 power connectors 50
  • 80 PLUS® GOLD Certified
  • ATX3.1 & PCIe5.1 Ready
  • Native 12V-2x6 Connector Dual Color Design
  • 120mm Golf-blade Fan
  • Auto iCool Intelligent Fan Control
  • Built-in 5V BOOST function
  • Reliable 5-Year Warranty
ASRock unleashes 19 new ATX 3.1 PCIe 5.1 PSUs: up to 1650W power, dual 12V-2x6 power connectors 51ASRock unleashes 19 new ATX 3.1 PCIe 5.1 PSUs: up to 1650W power, dual 12V-2x6 power connectors 52
