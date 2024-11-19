ASRock unleashes 19 new ATX 3.1 PCIe 5.1 PSUs: up to 1650W power, dual 12V-2x6 power connectors

TL;DR: ASRock has introduced 19 new ATX 3.1 standard PSUs with PCIe 5.1-ready 12V-2x6 power connectors across its Taichi, Phantom Gaming, Challenger, and Steel Legend series. These PSUs are Cybenetics certified, with models ranging from 550W to 1650W. ASRock has introduced 19 new ATX 3.1 standard PSUs with PCIe 5.1-ready 12V-2x6 power connectors across its Taichi, Phantom Gaming, Challenger, and Steel Legend series. These PSUs are Cybenetics certified, with models ranging from 550W to 1650W.

ASRock has been cooking up in its power supply department, with the introduction of 19 new PSUs that meet the ATX 3.1 standard and feature PCIe 5.1-ready 12V-2x6 power connectors.

15 15

VIEW GALLERY - 15 IMAGES

The company has launched new ATX 3.1-ready Taichi, Phantom Gaming, Challenger, and Steel Legend PSUs that all match their respective motherboards and graphics cards. ASRock has certified its new PSUs with Cybenetics standards, with the new Taichi PSUs offered in 1300W up to 1650W models with two native 12V-2x6 power connectors ready for next-gen graphics cards.

The company is using a nice black + green color scheme on the 12V-2x6 power connector, with the pins connecting into your graphics card being green... nice and easy to see, and differentiate between the black that feeds the cable from the PSU to the 12V-2x6 power connector.

ASRock's new Phantom Gaming PSUs are offered in 750W models up to 1600W models, with Cybenetics Platinum certification. The new Steel Legend PSUs are offered in white, and are spanned between 650W and 1000W PSUs, while the lower-cost Challenger series is offered in 550W and 800W PSUs.

ASRock Taichi TC-1650T PSU features:

15 15

80 PLUS® TITANIUM Certified

Cybenetics TITANIUM and LAMBDA A+ Certified

ATX3.1 & PCIe5.1 Ready

Fully Modular Cable Design

Native 12V-2x6 Connector Dual Color Design with TempGuard

100% Highly Reliable Japanese Capacitors

135mm Striped Axial FDB Fan

iCool Intelligent Fan Control Mode

5V BOOST Mode

Remarkable 10-Year Warranty

ASRock Phantom Gaming PG-1600G PSU features:

15 15

80 PLUS® GOLD Certified

Cybenetics PLATINUM and LAMBDA A Certified

ATX3.1 & PCIe5.1 Ready

Fully Modular Cable Design

Native 12V-2x6 Connector Dual Color Design with TempGuard

100% Highly Reliable Japanese Capacitors

135mm Striped Axial FDB Fan

iCool Intelligent Fan Control Mode

5V BOOST Mode

Remarkable 10-Year Warranty

ASRock Steel Legend SL-1000G PSU features:

15 15

80 PLUS® GOLD Certified

Cybenetics PLATINUM and LAMBDA A Certified

ATX3.1 & PCIe5.1 Ready

Fully Modular Cable Design

Native 12V-2x6 Connector Dual Color Design

100% Highly Reliable Japanese Capacitors

135mm Striped Axial FDB Fan

iCool Intelligent Fan Control Mode

Built-in 5V BOOST function

Remarkable 10-Year Warranty

ASRock Challenger CL-850G PSU features:

15 15