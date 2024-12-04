All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
RAM

TEAMGROUP unleashes DDR5-8800 CUDIMM memory, overclocked to impressive 10666 MT/s speeds

TEAMGROUP's gaming brand T-FORCE launches its new XTREEM CKD DDR5-8800 CU-DIMM memory: up to 9600 MT/s with some overclocking achieved.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: TEAMGROUP's T-FORCE unveils the XTREEM CKD DDR5-8800 CU-DIMM memory, featuring a 48GB kit with overclocking speeds up to 10666 MT/s. It includes advanced CKD technology, a premium heat spreader, and a refined design. The module achieves record-breaking speeds of DDR5-10666 MT/s, offering high performance and stability.

TEAMGROUP's gaming division T-FORCE has just unveiled its new XTREEM CKD DDR5-8800 CU-DIMM memory in a huge 48GB kit, with an OC hitting 9600 MT/s speeds. Check out the new DIMMs:

TEAMGROUP unleashes DDR5-8800 CUDIMM memory, overclocked to impressive 10666 MT/s speeds 40
4

The new TEAMGROUP T-FORCE XTREEM CKD DDR5-8800 CUDIMM memory has been designed with an advanced Client Clock Driver, and with speeds hitting 9600 MT/s, the company says its new memory module "redefines overclocking potential with the groundbreaking CUDIMM platform, delivering exceptional performance and setting new industry milestones".

TEAMGROUP's new T-FORCE XTREEM CKD DDR5 has been designed for stability at an "exclusive frequency" of 9600 MT/s on 2 DIMM motherboards. The company is using a premium 2 mm-thick aluminium alloy heat spreader and high thermal conductivity silicone, it significantly improves heat dissipation by 10%. The company explains its "CNC cutting technology, matte sandblasting, and black anodizing processes create a refined, understated aesthetic. Paired with the iconic T-FORCE logo, it offers gamers a product combining high performance and premium design".

"T-FORCE LAB has demonstrated the capabilities of XTREEM CKD DDR5 by achieving an impressive DDR5-10666 MT/s overclocking speed. This record-breaking result was achieved using an ASRock Z890 OCF motherboard, Intel Core Ultra 7 265K processor, and SIREN GA360 AIO liquid cooler, showcasing the module's ability to reach unprecedented speeds effortlessly".

  • Advanced CKD technology enhances stability of data transmission
  • One-click Overclocking is certificated by motherboard manufacturers
  • Sturdy 2mm heat spreader for perfect heat dissipation improvement
  • Premium 10-layer anti-interference board
  • Honorable T-FORCE Logo exceeds overclocking limits
  • High-quality IC with patented technique(Invention patent number in Taiwan: I751093; Invention patent number in the US11488679B1)
  • Power management chip for stable and effective power usage
  • On-Die ECC for a more stable system
  • Lifetime warranty

In the screenshots from TEAMGROUP below, the new XTREEM CKD DDR5 hits an impressive DDR5-10666 when overclocked, with the record-breaking results achieved on the ASRock Z890 OCF motherboard, an Intel Core Ultra 7 265K motherboard, and cooled by the SIREN GA360 AIO liquid cooler. There's also a memory stress test shot, with the new XTREEM CKD DDR5 memory overclocked to DDR5-10000 speeds.

TEAMGROUP unleashes DDR5-8800 CUDIMM memory, overclocked to impressive 10666 MT/s speeds 42
4
TEAMGROUP unleashes DDR5-8800 CUDIMM memory, overclocked to impressive 10666 MT/s speeds 43
4
NEWS SOURCE:techpowerup.com

