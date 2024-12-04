TEAMGROUP unleashes DDR5-8800 CUDIMM memory, overclocked to impressive 10666 MT/s speeds

TEAMGROUP's gaming division T-FORCE has just unveiled its new XTREEM CKD DDR5-8800 CU-DIMM memory in a huge 48GB kit, with an OC hitting 9600 MT/s speeds. Check out the new DIMMs:
The new TEAMGROUP T-FORCE XTREEM CKD DDR5-8800 CUDIMM memory has been designed with an advanced Client Clock Driver, and with speeds hitting 9600 MT/s, the company says its new memory module "redefines overclocking potential with the groundbreaking CUDIMM platform, delivering exceptional performance and setting new industry milestones".
TEAMGROUP's new T-FORCE XTREEM CKD DDR5 has been designed for stability at an "exclusive frequency" of 9600 MT/s on 2 DIMM motherboards. The company is using a premium 2 mm-thick aluminium alloy heat spreader and high thermal conductivity silicone, it significantly improves heat dissipation by 10%. The company explains its "CNC cutting technology, matte sandblasting, and black anodizing processes create a refined, understated aesthetic. Paired with the iconic T-FORCE logo, it offers gamers a product combining high performance and premium design".
"T-FORCE LAB has demonstrated the capabilities of XTREEM CKD DDR5 by achieving an impressive DDR5-10666 MT/s overclocking speed. This record-breaking result was achieved using an ASRock Z890 OCF motherboard, Intel Core Ultra 7 265K processor, and SIREN GA360 AIO liquid cooler, showcasing the module's ability to reach unprecedented speeds effortlessly".
- Advanced CKD technology enhances stability of data transmission
- One-click Overclocking is certificated by motherboard manufacturers
- Sturdy 2mm heat spreader for perfect heat dissipation improvement
- Premium 10-layer anti-interference board
- Honorable T-FORCE Logo exceeds overclocking limits
- High-quality IC with patented technique(Invention patent number in Taiwan: I751093; Invention patent number in the US11488679B1)
- Power management chip for stable and effective power usage
- On-Die ECC for a more stable system
- Lifetime warranty
In the screenshots from TEAMGROUP below, the new XTREEM CKD DDR5 hits an impressive DDR5-10666 when overclocked, with the record-breaking results achieved on the ASRock Z890 OCF motherboard, an Intel Core Ultra 7 265K motherboard, and cooled by the SIREN GA360 AIO liquid cooler. There's also a memory stress test shot, with the new XTREEM CKD DDR5 memory overclocked to DDR5-10000 speeds.