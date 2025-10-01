Battlefield 6 Season 1 blasts off on October 28, check out the roadmap ahead

Battlefield Studios announces that Battlefield 6 Season 1 kicks off on October 28: free new content including a new map, new Strikepoint mode, and more.

TL;DR: Battlefield 6 Season 1 launches October 28 with free content including new maps Blackwell Fields and Eastwood, game modes Strikepoint and Sabotage, and fresh weapons like the APC Traverser Mark 2 and SOR-300C. The final phase adds a winter update to Empire State and the Ice Lock event.

Battlefield Studios has just announced that Battlefield 6 Season 1 will kick off on October 28, providing gamers with free new content. Let's dive into it.

Season 1 starts on October 28 with Rogue Ops, which features a new map called Blackwell Fields, a new 4v4 mode called Strikepoint, and some new weapons. The second phase starts on November 18 with California Resistance, featuring a new map called Eastwood that's located in Southern California, as well as a new 8v8 mode called Sabotage. Meanwhile, the final phase of Season 1 is called Winter Offensive and begins on December 9, including a new seasonal map update to Empire State and a themed event.

Blackwell Fields includes support for all combat sizes, land, and air vehicles, with the backstory being that at the end of the single player campaign of Battlefield 6, double agents from antagonist faction Pax Armata launch a bunch of attacks on NATO targets, starting at the recommissioned American air base in the California badlands.

Battlefield 6's new Strikepoint game mode is an intense, small-team tactical mode that sees squads fighting each other over multiple rounds to secure key objectives, where in each round players only have a single life. The new Eastwood map supports all combat sizes, land vehicles, and helicopters in the game.

Eastwood is described as a sleepy, affluent suburb that's connected to a golf course, while in Sabotage mode gamers must destroy as many sites as possible before the timer runs out. Each team has one offensive and one defensive round, where the team that blows up the most sites wins.

Phase One includes:

APC Traverser Mark 2 - A land vehicle that suits four players: one driver, one roof gunner, and two side gunners.

- A land vehicle that suits four players: one driver, one roof gunner, and two side gunners. SOR-300C - A low rate of fire carbine rifle chambered in the higher damage .300 Blackout ammunition compared to the platform's 5.56 version.

- A low rate of fire carbine rifle chambered in the higher damage .300 Blackout ammunition compared to the platform's 5.56 version. Mini Fix - A lightweight, bolt-action sniper rifle

- A lightweight, bolt-action sniper rifle GGH-22 - A high-capacity and fire rate sidearm

- A high-capacity and fire rate sidearm Rail Cover & LPVO - Attachments for rifles and LMGs

Phase 2 will introduce Battle Pickups into the game, acting as high-tech, powerful weapons that have limited ammo and availability depending on the map. Players will have to scour around to find where these Battle Pickups are, but they include:

Phase Two includes:

DB-12 - A dual-barrel pump-action shotgun

- A dual-barrel pump-action shotgun M327 Trait - High-damage (but low rate of fire) sidearm with eight rounds. This revolver is powerful in close quarters but has a significant damage drop-off compared to its .44 Magnum comrade.

- High-damage (but low rate of fire) sidearm with eight rounds. This revolver is powerful in close quarters but has a significant damage drop-off compared to its .44 Magnum comrade. Troy Angled - This grip attachment offers an alternative for underbarrel choices

Finally, there's the final phase of Battlefield 6 Season 1: Winter Offensive, which provides a seasonal visual update to the Empire State map, where temperatures are now freezing. In order to go with that theme, Battlefield Studios is providing a limited-time Ice Lock event that works around a mechanic called Freeze. There's also a new melee tool dubbed Ice Climbing Axe, which will be introduced on December 9.