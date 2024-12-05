All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Global Giveaway - Win 1 of 3 ID-Cooling High-Performance Coolers, open worldwide until Dec 9
Artificial Intelligence

TSMC could make NVIDIA Blackwell AI GPUs in the USA at Fab 21 near Phoenix, Arizona

TSMC is reportedly in discussions with NVIDIA to make its Blackwell AI GPUs at its new Fab 21 plant in Phoenix, Arizona... AI GPUs made in the USA.

TSMC could make NVIDIA Blackwell AI GPUs in the USA at Fab 21 near Phoenix, Arizona
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes read time
TL;DR: TSMC is in talks with NVIDIA to produce Blackwell AI GPUs at its Arizona Fab 21 plant, starting in early 2025. This move would add NVIDIA to TSMC's US client list, alongside Apple and AMD. However, the CoWoS advanced packaging for these chips would still occur in Taiwan, as it's the only place TSMC has CoWoS packaging.

TSMC is reportedly in discussions with NVIDIA to make its Blackwell AI GPUs in the USA, producing the world-leading AI chips at its new Fab 21 plant in Phoenix, Arizona.

TSMC could make NVIDIA Blackwell AI GPUs in the USA at Fab 21 near Phoenix, Arizona 53
2

In a new report from Reuters, we're learning that TSMC is "already making preparations to start production" in early 2025, according to Reuters' sources. NVIDIA unveiled its new Blackwell AI GPUs in March, and are now making their way into tech companies' hands in the form of B200 and GB200, with GB200 NVL72 AI server cabinets insanely popular.

If the agreement between TSMC and NVIDIA is made, it would see the Taiwanese contract manufacturer securing another high-profile client for its US semiconductor manufacturing. TSMC is already preparing to make next-gen chips for the likes of Apple and AMD on US soil, so if NVIDIA joins the party... it's going to be a rather big deal to have some of the most advanced AI chips made in the United States.

However, while TSMC could produce the front-end process of NVIDIA's Blackwell chips in Arizona, the AI GPUs would need to be sent to Taiwan for the advanced packaging side of things. TSMC's new Fab 21 in Arizona doesn't have the CoWoS advanced packaging line, with every bit of TSMC's CoWoS capacity in Taiwan.

Photo of the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 OG OC Edition
Best Deals: ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 OG OC Edition
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/5/2024 at 6:53 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:reuters.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles