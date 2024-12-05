TSMC could make NVIDIA Blackwell AI GPUs in the USA at Fab 21 near Phoenix, Arizona

TSMC is reportedly in discussions with NVIDIA to make its Blackwell AI GPUs at its new Fab 21 plant in Phoenix, Arizona... AI GPUs made in the USA.

TSMC is reportedly in discussions with NVIDIA to make its Blackwell AI GPUs in the USA, producing the world-leading AI chips at its new Fab 21 plant in Phoenix, Arizona.

In a new report from Reuters, we're learning that TSMC is "already making preparations to start production" in early 2025, according to Reuters' sources. NVIDIA unveiled its new Blackwell AI GPUs in March, and are now making their way into tech companies' hands in the form of B200 and GB200, with GB200 NVL72 AI server cabinets insanely popular.

If the agreement between TSMC and NVIDIA is made, it would see the Taiwanese contract manufacturer securing another high-profile client for its US semiconductor manufacturing. TSMC is already preparing to make next-gen chips for the likes of Apple and AMD on US soil, so if NVIDIA joins the party... it's going to be a rather big deal to have some of the most advanced AI chips made in the United States.

However, while TSMC could produce the front-end process of NVIDIA's Blackwell chips in Arizona, the AI GPUs would need to be sent to Taiwan for the advanced packaging side of things. TSMC's new Fab 21 in Arizona doesn't have the CoWoS advanced packaging line, with every bit of TSMC's CoWoS capacity in Taiwan.