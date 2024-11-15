All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
Business, Financial & Legal

TSMC Arizona fab opening reportedly delayed until January 2025, TSMC prepares for 'Trump 2.0'

TSMC reportedly delays Arizona fab opening ceremony until January 2025, after President-elect Trump is sworn in, plans to hold board meeting in US in Feb.

TSMC Arizona fab opening reportedly delayed until January 2025, TSMC prepares for 'Trump 2.0'
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: TSMC's Arizona fab opening has been delayed to January 2025, potentially after President-elect Trump takes office. Both President Biden and Trump are expected to attend the ceremony.

TSMC's new Arizona fab opening ceremony has reportedly been delayed from December 2024 until January 2025, after President-elect Trump is inaugurated and US (and TSMC, and the world) enters the "Trump 2.0" generation.

TSMC Arizona fab opening reportedly delayed until January 2025, TSMC prepares for 'Trump 2.0' 04
2

In a new report from DigiTimes, we're learning that the "supply chain revealed" that TSMC has informed invited guests to its Arizona fab completion ceremony -- something both President Biden and President-elect Trump are expected to attend -- and "may be postponed until after Trump takes office in January or then, depending on the atmosphere".

TSMC is the key player in the technology industry, making chips for the largest tech companies on the planet -- most of them from the USA -- including NVIDIA, Intel, Qualcomm, Apple, and more. TSMC is aware of the geopolitical risks, and that the changing of the administration in the US will change across the next 4 years. DigiTimes reports that the "script had to be rewritten again, and it (TSMC) was once again on alert and combat readiness".

We also heard recently that the Taiwanese government has "forbidden" TSMC from making advanced 2nm chips outside of Taiwan, so we'll see the new Arizona fab making 7nm, 5nm, and 3nm chips, while its bleeding-edge 2nm chips will be made at home, in Taiwan.

The Biden administration under the CHIPS Act has been shovelling money into the firepit -- Intel in this case -- with tens of billions of dollars in loans, subsidies, and grants. Once Trump is back in office, all of it is up in the air, but we know he'll want US superiority, so expect the US semiconductor industry (and the tech industry at large) to be safe.

The winds of change are here, for TSMC, US, and the tech industry... as this new Arizona plant is a big step forward for US semiconductor manufacturing.

Photo of the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
Best Deals: AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/15/2024 at 12:31 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:digitimes.com.tw
Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles