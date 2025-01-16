All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
CPU, APU & Chipsets

Apple in the final stages of its first 'Made in USA' chip at TSMC Arizona, expected in Q1 2025

Apple's first batch of 'Made in USA' chips from TSMC Arizona are in the 'final test stage' chips being tested against 'Made in Taiwan' variants.

Apple in the final stages of its first 'Made in USA' chip at TSMC Arizona, expected in Q1 2025
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Apple is producing some chips in the USA through TSMC Arizona, with quality verification underway. Mass production is imminent, involving Apple Watch SiPs and AMD Ryzen 9000 series processors. NVIDIA's Blackwell GPUs are also in test production. Currently, chips are sent to Taiwan for packaging until a new facility in Peoria is ready.

Apple is getting some of its chips Made in the USA thanks to TSMC Arizona, with the company verifying the quality of the TSMC Arizona-made chips as the process has reached the "final test stage" with the first batch being compared to "Made in Taiwan" chips.

Apple in the final stages of its first 'Made in USA' chip at TSMC Arizona, expected in Q1 2025 54
2

In a new report from Nikkei Asia, we're learning that the USA-made silicon from TSMC Arizona will go into commercial mass production in the coming weeks. Apple was one of TSMC's first partners to send its products to market that have manufactured silicon made in the USA.

TSMC's new fab in Arizona is reportedly making SiPs (Systems-in-Package) for the new Apple Watch and has plans to make AMD Ryzen 9000 series "Granite Ridge" desktop Zen 5 processors. In a recent leak, we heard that the Ryzen 9000 series CPUs are "now in production" at TSMC Arizona, as well as Apple A16 processors for the iPhone.

It's not just Apple and AMD that are having chips made in the USA by TSMC Arizona, but also NVIDIA and its Blackwell GPUs are going through test production in the US. There's an issue right now however: chips manufactured at TSMC Arizona are being shipped back to Taiwan to a company called Amkor for packaging, that is, until a new facility in Peoria, Arizona, is complete.

NEWS SOURCE:asia.nikkei.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

