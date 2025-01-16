Apple in the final stages of its first 'Made in USA' chip at TSMC Arizona, expected in Q1 2025

Apple's first batch of 'Made in USA' chips from TSMC Arizona are in the 'final test stage' chips being tested against 'Made in Taiwan' variants.

TL;DR: Apple is producing some chips in the USA through TSMC Arizona, with quality verification underway. Mass production is imminent, involving Apple Watch SiPs and AMD Ryzen 9000 series processors. NVIDIA's Blackwell GPUs are also in test production. Currently, chips are sent to Taiwan for packaging until a new facility in Peoria is ready.

Apple is getting some of its chips Made in the USA thanks to TSMC Arizona, with the company verifying the quality of the TSMC Arizona-made chips as the process has reached the "final test stage" with the first batch being compared to "Made in Taiwan" chips.

In a new report from Nikkei Asia, we're learning that the USA-made silicon from TSMC Arizona will go into commercial mass production in the coming weeks. Apple was one of TSMC's first partners to send its products to market that have manufactured silicon made in the USA.

TSMC's new fab in Arizona is reportedly making SiPs (Systems-in-Package) for the new Apple Watch and has plans to make AMD Ryzen 9000 series "Granite Ridge" desktop Zen 5 processors. In a recent leak, we heard that the Ryzen 9000 series CPUs are "now in production" at TSMC Arizona, as well as Apple A16 processors for the iPhone.

It's not just Apple and AMD that are having chips made in the USA by TSMC Arizona, but also NVIDIA and its Blackwell GPUs are going through test production in the US. There's an issue right now however: chips manufactured at TSMC Arizona are being shipped back to Taiwan to a company called Amkor for packaging, that is, until a new facility in Peoria, Arizona, is complete.