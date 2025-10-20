NVIDIA unveils first Blackwell chip wafer made at TSMC Arizona, pushes 'Made in USA' narrative

NVIDIA and TSMC celebrate the first NVIDIA Blackwell GPU wafer produced on American soil, with Blackwell reaching volume production in the US.

TL;DR: NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang and TSMC celebrated the first NVIDIA Blackwell wafer produced in the U.S. at TSMC's Arizona facility, marking a key milestone in onshoring advanced AI chip manufacturing. This strengthens the U.S. supply chain and secures America's leadership in AI technology and semiconductor innovation.

NVIDIA CEO and founder Jensen Huang visited TSMC's semiconductor manufacturing facility in Phoenix, Arizona to celebrate something huge: the first NVIDIA Blackwell wafer produced on American soil.

To celebrate the milestone, Huang was joined by Y.L. Wang, the vice president of operations at TSMC, to personally sign the NVIDIA Blackwell wafer, commemorating a milestone that as NVIDIA writes "showcases how the engines of the world's AI infrastructure are now being constructed domestically".

This move strengthens the US supply chain as well as onshores the AI technology stack that will turn data into intelligence, and secure America's leadership for the AI era.

Huang said at the event: "This is a historic moment for several reasons. It's the very first time in recent American history that the single most important chip is being manufactured here in the United States by the most advanced fab, by TSMC, here in the United States. This is the vision of President Trump of reindustrialization - to bring back manufacturing to America, to create jobs, of course, but also, this is the single most vital manufacturing industry and the most important technology industry in the world".

Ray Chuang, CEO of TSMC Arizona, said: "To go from arriving in Arizona to delivering the first U.S.-made NVIDIA Blackwell chip in just a few short years represents the very best of TSMC. This milestone is built on three decades of partnership with NVIDIA - pushing the boundaries of technology together - and on the unwavering dedication of our employees and the local partners who helped to make TSMC Arizona possible".