TSMC's 5nm, 3nm production lines remain 'fully loaded' in 1H 2025, strong orders for AI chips

TSMC's 5nm and 3nm production lines are fully loaded until the first half of 2025, thanks to the continued strong demand of AI chips, and Qualcomm + MediaTek smartphone chips.

In a new report from Ctee, we're learning that AI chip orders will keep TSMC 5nm lines over 100% utilized in the first half of 2025 (which is normally a weaker time of the year for the semiconductor giant). TSMC is also expected to see CoWoS advanced packaging output at over 36,000 wafers per month by the end of 2024, and 90,000+ per month by the end of 2025.

Ctee reports that the "breaking point" will be concentrated in Q4 2024, which will alleviate the current pressure on advanced packaging production capacity. The supply chain suggest that NVIDIA's new B200 series GPUs are gradually increasing in volume and production of 200,000 B200 chips will be made by the end of 2024, with B300A launching in Q3 2025.

MediaTek's new Dimensity mobile processors use TSMC's new 3nm process node, while NVIDIA's new B200 series AI GPUs will use the 5nm process node at TSMC. We can expect 4nm-based B300 and B300A AI GPUs in Q3 2025, which will use TSMC's new CoWoS-L and CoWoS-S advanced packaging, respectively.