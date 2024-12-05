All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Elden Ring creator confirms 'multiple projects' underway, with 'new FromSoftware' coming

The creator of Elden Ring, Hidetaka Miyazaki has revealed the development studio is working on 'multiple projects,' and a new FromSoftware is coming.

TL;DR: Hidetaka Miyazaki, in an interview, revealed that FromSoftware is working on multiple projects across various genres, with some not directed by him. He hinted at a new direction for the studio. While fans speculate about an Armored Core title, no specific details were confirmed. Elden Ring DLC was nominated for Game of the Year 2024.

Famed video game director Hidetaka Miyazaki has sat down for an interview with Game Watch, where he revealed FromSoftware is currently working on multiple projects.

The interview was translated, and it revealed the studio is handling "multiple projects" that cover a "wide range of genres". Miyazaki revealed that not all of the titles are under his direction, and that some are "handled by other people". Additionally, the video game director teased that a new future is ahead of FromSoftware through these titles, so much so that Miyazaki believes, "I think we'll be able to show you a new FromSoftware in many different ways".

Miyazaki didn't reveal what the studio is working on specifically or any details about any of the titles currently in development. However, fans speculate the next game to come out of FromSoftware will be an Armored Core title, which would be helmed by Miyazaki. Unfortunately, that is just wishful speculation at the moment, as nothing has been confirmed. As for FromSoftware, the Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree was nominated for Game of the Year 2024 by the Game Awards, making it the first DLC for a game to be in the running for Game of the Year.

