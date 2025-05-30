Desperate for two-player Elden Ring: Nightreign? It may happen sooner than you think with a mod

The creator of the Seamless Coop mod for the original Elden Ring is immediately on the case with a duo mode - if there's demand for it.

TL;DR: A modder has already announced they can facilitate two-player sessions with Elden Ring: Nightreign, addressing the lack of an official duo mode (though that could also be in the pipeline, as we've recently heard). Whether the mod goes ahead depends on if there's demand for it, and likely FromSoftware's reaction to the project, too. A modder has already announced they can facilitate two-player sessions with Elden Ring: Nightreign, addressing the lack of an official duo mode (though that could also be in the pipeline, as we've recently heard). Whether the mod goes ahead depends on if there's demand for it, and likely FromSoftware's reaction to the project, too.

Keen to have two player sessions of Elden Ring: Nightreign, rather than the full three player coop? Your wish may be granted sooner than you think, thanks to an enterprising modder rather than FromSoftware.

As you've doubtless seen, Elden Ring: Nightreign has got a rather mixed reception, and there have been some lower-scored reviews, as well as some thumbs-ups from other critics.

One clear pain point, though, is that the devs overlooked a two-player mode, never considering duo play (apparently), so your only choice if there's a pair of you looking for a game is to find a random third to make up the numbers, or, well, don't bother. (Solo play is allowed, but balance-wise, it has issues shall we say).

Anyway, while FromSoftware is apparently mulling implementing a duo mode for a patch down the road, the creator of the Seamless Coop mod for the original game already reckons they can facilitate a two-player experience.

LukeYui wrote in a blog post:

"Elden Ring: Nightreign was released today. I played a little bit this evening and managed to get together a functional multiplayer system without connecting to the matchmaking servers (and therefore not needing to run EAC).

"The benefit to this of course is you can opt to play with just 2 players (instead of matchmaking with a random) and also being able to play mods when they are eventually made for more replayability and customization."

How cool is that? Pretty cool, and there's also the possibility of upping the player cap beyond three, as well.

However, there's a potential fly in the healing flask here, as PC Gamer, which spotted this, points out. Namely that FromSoftware may not be as welcoming of this effort as the Seamless Coop mod, given that Nightreign is a competitive multiplayer affair, with an anti-cheat in place.

It remains to be seen if LukeYui will actually produce and release this project, and the modder has asked folks to pass on feedback if they want that to happen. The answers to the blog post have been pretty much 'yes please' although there are some gamers who don't want the modder to be distracted from their other projects in the pipeline.