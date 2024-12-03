All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Global Giveaway - Win 1 of 3 ID-Cooling High-Performance Coolers, open worldwide until Dec 9
Artificial Intelligence

NVIDIA's next-gen GB300 AI platform in mid-2025: more perf than GB200, fully liquid-cooled

NVIDIA's next-generation GB300 'Blackwell Ultra' AI servers expected to debut in mid-2025: fully-liquid cooled, 12-Hi HBM3E memory, TSMC CoWoS-L packaging.

NVIDIA's next-gen GB300 AI platform in mid-2025: more perf than GB200, fully liquid-cooled
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time

NVIDIA's beefed-up GB300 AI servers are expected to hit the market in mid-2025, rolling out with even more performance, faster (and more) 12-Hi HBM3E memory, and more.

NVIDIA's next-gen GB300 AI platform in mid-2025: more perf than GB200, fully liquid-cooled 21
2

In a new report from the UDN, we're learning that supply chain manufacturers have already started the process for next-gen NVIDIA GB200 AI servers, which will have massive power consumption increases over the already power-hungry GB200 AI servers.

We heard not too long ago in October 2024 that NVIDIA was reportedly rebranding its upcoming "Blackwell Ultra" AI GPUs to the B300 series, with B300 and GB300 chips using TSMC's new CoWoS-L advanced packaging. The B200 Ultra was reportedly renamed to the B300, while the GB200 Ultra has been renamed to GB300, while B200A Ultra and GB200A Ultra are now B300A and GB300A, respectively.

NVIDIA's new GB300 AI servers will consume more power than ever before, with the water-cooling part of the equation becoming more important than it was with GB200 AI servers. UDN reports that a "full water-cooling solution" will ensure normal operations of AI servers, which are expected to increase the demand for water-cooling and heat dissipation, helping Taiwanese manufacturers like Shuanghong and QIhong.

We already know that NVIDIA's new GB200 NVL36 AI server cabinets have an average cost of $1.8 million, while the full GB200 NVL72 AI server cabinet costs around $3 million. If there are any water leaks, the very expensive AI server cabinets, "the entire expensive server cabinet is likely to be reimbursed" reports UDN, with the outlet adding that water cooling is a necessary component, and that major cloud service providers (CSPs) would "rather spend more money to improve quality than incur any risks".

Photo of the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 OG OC Edition
Best Deals: ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 OG OC Edition
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/3/2024 at 6:36 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, money.udn.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles