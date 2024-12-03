NVIDIA's next-gen GB300 AI platform in mid-2025: more perf than GB200, fully liquid-cooled

NVIDIA's beefed-up GB300 AI servers are expected to hit the market in mid-2025, rolling out with even more performance, faster (and more) 12-Hi HBM3E memory, and more.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In a new report from the UDN, we're learning that supply chain manufacturers have already started the process for next-gen NVIDIA GB200 AI servers, which will have massive power consumption increases over the already power-hungry GB200 AI servers.

We heard not too long ago in October 2024 that NVIDIA was reportedly rebranding its upcoming "Blackwell Ultra" AI GPUs to the B300 series, with B300 and GB300 chips using TSMC's new CoWoS-L advanced packaging. The B200 Ultra was reportedly renamed to the B300, while the GB200 Ultra has been renamed to GB300, while B200A Ultra and GB200A Ultra are now B300A and GB300A, respectively.

NVIDIA's new GB300 AI servers will consume more power than ever before, with the water-cooling part of the equation becoming more important than it was with GB200 AI servers. UDN reports that a "full water-cooling solution" will ensure normal operations of AI servers, which are expected to increase the demand for water-cooling and heat dissipation, helping Taiwanese manufacturers like Shuanghong and QIhong.

We already know that NVIDIA's new GB200 NVL36 AI server cabinets have an average cost of $1.8 million, while the full GB200 NVL72 AI server cabinet costs around $3 million. If there are any water leaks, the very expensive AI server cabinets, "the entire expensive server cabinet is likely to be reimbursed" reports UDN, with the outlet adding that water cooling is a necessary component, and that major cloud service providers (CSPs) would "rather spend more money to improve quality than incur any risks".