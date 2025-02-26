All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Artificial Intelligence

NVIDIA's next-gen B300 AI GPU expected to launch in Q3 2025, mass production in Q4 2025

NVIDIA expected to unveil its beefed-up B300 AI GPUs at GTC 2025 in March, also talk about CPO technology-based InfiniBand switch that'll debut in Q3 2025.

Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA's next-gen B300 AI GPU is set to launch in Q4 2025, with an unveiling at GTC 2025 in March.

NVIDIA's next-gen B300 AI GPU is expected to launch in Q4 2025 with mass production expected in Q4 2025 according to the latest reports.

In a new article published by DigiTimes, we're to expect NVIDIA's unveiling of its new Blackwell B300 AI GPU at GTC 2025 (its in-house GPU Technology Conference) in March. NVIDIA will reportedly mention the first CPO technology-based InfiniBand switch that will debut in Q3 2025, supporting 36 x 3.2T CPO optical modules and 4 x 28.8T application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) that will reach a blistering 115.2T signal transmission.

NVIDIA's new B300 AI GPU will reportedly chow down on up to 1400W of power, with 1.5x the performance in FP4 performance on a single AI GPU over the B200 AI GPU. We can expect the HBM capacity of each GPU to increase from the max of 192GB HBM3E on the B200, to a much bigger 288GB of HBM3E on B300.

The current-gen NVIDIA GB200 AI GPU features 192GB of HBM3E memory on an 8-Hi stack configuration, but the new GB300 will have a larger 288GB pool of HBM3E memory on an improved 12-Hi memory stack. Not only that, but the number of fast connector components and network cards has also been upgraded on GB300 AI server platforms, with the optical module improved again from 800G to an ultra-fast 1.6T.

The performance and equipment have been improved in all aspects according to recent reports, that B300 is NVIDIA's next "market-grabbing weapon'. All eyes are now on NVIDIA GTC 2025 in March, where we'll be introduced to the new B300 family of AI GPUs.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

