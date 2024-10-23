All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Artificial Intelligence

NVIDIA renames Blackwell Ultra to B300 series: HBM3E 12-Hi memory, TSMC CoWoS-L packaging

NVIDIA has reportedly renamed its upcoming Blackwell Ultra to B300 series: HBM3E 12-Hi memory, TSMC CoWoS-L advanced packaging expected in 2025.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time

NVIDIA has reportedly rebranded all of its upcoming Blackwell Ultra products to the B300 series, with the beefed-up B300 and GB300 chips to also reportedly use TSMC's new CoWoS-L advanced packaging.

2

In a new report from TrendForce, we're learning that the B200 Ultra has been renamed to the B300, while the GB200 Ultra has been renamed to the GB300. On top of that, the B200A Ultra and GB200A Ultra will be called the B300A and GB300A, respectively.

NVIDIA is expected to launch its now rebranded B300 and GB300 chips in Q2 2025 to Q3 2025, whilew the B200 and GB200 is shipping in small quantities now, more throughout Q4 2024 and things really kick off in Q1 2025.

TrendForce notes that NVIDIA is "refining its Blackwell chip segmentation to better meet the performance demands of CSPs and the cost-performance needs of server OEMs, allowing for flexibility based on supply chain capabilities. The B300A is specifically aimed at OEM clients, with mass production projected to commence in the second quarter of 2025 following peak shipments of the H200".

NVIDIA's new B300 and GB300 AI chips will be using new HBM3E 12-Hi stack memory, which SK hynix recently showed off. The faster HBM3E 12-Hi memory is expected to enter production between Q4 2024 and Q1 2025, with suppliers requiring around 6 months to refine their processes and stabilize production yields reports TrendForce.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Gaming Editor

