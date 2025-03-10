NVIDIA's new GB300 'Blackwell Ultra' AI servers: fully liquid-cooled AI clusters at GTC 2025

NVIDIA is set to unveil its new GB300 'Blackwell Ultra' AI servers at GTC 2025, will shift into the world of fully liquid-cooled AI clusters.

TL;DR: NVIDIA is set to unveil its GB300 AI GPUs at GTC 2025, featuring fully liquid-cooled AI clusters. The GB300's energy consumption and heat dissipation needs have increased significantly from the GB200, prompting a "second cooling revolution" with a rise in water-cooling quick connectors. Taiwan's cooling companies are expected to profit significantly. NVIDIA is set to unveil its GB300 AI GPUs at GTC 2025, featuring fully liquid-cooled AI clusters. The GB300's energy consumption and heat dissipation needs have increased significantly from the GB200, prompting a "second cooling revolution" with a rise in water-cooling quick connectors. Taiwan's cooling companies are expected to profit significantly.

NVIDIA is expected to unveil its new GB300 AI GPUs at GTC 2025 later this month, with the huge shift into fully liquid-cooled AI clusters on its way.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In a new report from UDN, we're learning that the energy consumption of NVIDIA's new GB300 AI GPU has "increased significantly" from GB200, and that the heat dissipation demand is greater, which has set off a "second cooling revolution". No longer will more water-cooling plates be introduced, but the use of water-cooling quick connectors will increase 4x with GB300 compared to GB200.

NVIDIA's new GB300 AI GPUs will be fully water-cooled, with Taiwan cooling giants Shuanghong and Qihong to make "huge profits" says UDN, but we'll also see water-cooling quick connector suppliers like Fushida and Shishuo will also be a large part of this purported "second cooling revolution".

NVIDIA kicks off its GPU Technology Conference (GTC 2025) between March 17 and 21, where we should expect to see NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang to unveil its next-gen GB300 AI GPU, which should be the highlight of GTC.

According to industry insiders, NVIDIA started introducing water-cooling for GB200 with the aim to gradually replace traditional air cooling and that it triggered the first wave of the "cold revolution". GB300 packs considerably more computing power, and far higher power consumption than GB200, as well as higher voltage requirements.

We should expect AI server power supplies to increase later this year, with PSU wattage expected to rise from 3kW to 5.5kW, 8kW, and 10kW products... massive power increases, and with great power (comes great responsibility, of course) but more cooling is required.

UDN reports that in the response to the huge increase in energy consumption from NVIDIA's new GB300 AI GPU, the internal design is also equipped with more water cooling components and more complex power management design, has led to an increase in the use of water-cooling plates and water-cooling quick connectors.