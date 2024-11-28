Belkin warns owners of one model of power bank to stop using it - a full recall is underway

If you've got a Belkin BoostCharge Pro Fast Wireless Charger power bank, then you must stop using the device immediately, and return it for a refund.

If you own a Belkin BoostCharge Pro Fast Wireless Charger power bank, you need to immediately stop using it, as there's a potential fire risk with this accessory.

2

If you have this power bank, whatever you do, don't use it anymore (Image Credit: Belkin)

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Belkin issued a notice of a voluntary recall of all these power banks, the full name of which is the 'Belkin BoostCharge Pro Fast Wireless Charger for Apple Watch + Power Bank 10K' (and the model number is BPD005).

There's a manufacturing defect, we're told, which could lead to the lithium battery overheating and a resulting fire hazard.

Belkin's statement reads:

"If you have purchased the Belkin BoostCharge Pro Fast Wireless Charger for Apple Watch + Power Bank 10K, BPD005, it is important that you immediately stop using it, disconnect it from any power supply or other products, and contact us for further instructions. Place your BPD005 in a safe, dry location away from anything flammable or anything that can damage the power bank. Do not place your power bank into any trash or recycling bins."

Belkin wants owners of affected models to return their charger, and the company will then provide a full refund.

The firm also makes it clear that none of its other models of wireless charger are affected by the problem, it's specific to the BPD005. The good news is that no injuries have been caused by the problem, Belkin assures us.

It's somewhat rare for a recall like this to be issued, but they happen from time to time in the tech world, and are quite often a battery-related problem like this.

