A million Anker power banks have been recalled due to fire risk - here's what you need to know

If you own an Anker PowerCore 10000 (model A1263), stop using it. Then you need to check the serial number to see if it needs replacing.

If you own a certain model of Anker PowerCore 10000 power bank, you need to stop using it now due to a fire risk with the battery inside, and arrange for a replacement from the manufacturer.

Here's where the serial number of the power bank is located (Image Credit: Anker)

Anker advises that PowerCore 10000 power banks which are labelled as model A1263 "may pose a fire safety risk due to a potential issue with the lithium-ion battery."

If the battery overheats, it could melt the casing and potentially lead to a fire. This is the case for the compact and lightweight power banks that were sold between June 1, 2016 and December 31, 2022 in the US.

That's a pretty wide date range, of course, and we're told that 1,158,000 units of this power bank are affected. Yes, over a million...

We're further told that there have been 19 reports of fires and explosions, 11 of which have resulted in property damage (to a total of $60,000). More seriously, there are two reports of minor burns, but fortunately those injuries did not need medical attention.

So, if you have a PowerCore 10000, what are your next steps? Firstly, you need to look at the bottom of the device, and check what the exact model is. That info is directly underneath the 'PowerCore 10000' name, and the only affected model is A1263.

If you have that model, the next thing to look at is the serial number (right at the bottom of the blurb - see the above screenshot). You'll need to fill in this form and supply the serial number with other details (proof of purchase).

As per the recall advisory, you'll need to wait until Anker contacts you about whether your power bank needs to be replaced. If that's the case, you'll be sent a new PowerCore 10000 (or if you prefer, a $30 gift card to purchase a new one, or another Anker product), and you will need to dispose of your existing (faulty) power bank.

As we hopefully all realize by now, disposal does not mean chuck it in the bin - or indeed battery recycling facilities.

Anker notes:

"Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery for disposal.