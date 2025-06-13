Follow these steps to get a free Anker power bank replacement

Anker and the US Consumer Product Protection Agency has confirmed a recall of more than 1 million Anker power banks as they are at risk of overheating.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

TL;DR: Anker is recalling over 1 million PowerCore 10000 power banks (model A1263) sold from June 2016 to December 2022 due to overheating risks causing property damage. Owners should immediately stop using affected units and follow Anker’s verification and replacement process to ensure safety and receive a refund or replacement. Anker is recalling over 1 million PowerCore 10000 power banks (model A1263) sold from June 2016 to December 2022 due to overheating risks causing property damage. Owners should immediately stop using affected units and follow Anker’s verification and replacement process to ensure safety and receive a refund or replacement.

Anker has announced it is recalling more than 1 million power banks after it discovered they were prone to overheating.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The recall has been detailed by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, which wrote that 11 instances of these power banks erupting resulted in more than $60,000 of property damage. The units affected by the recall were sold online in the US by Anker, Amazon, Ebay, and Newegg between the following dates: June 2016 through to December 2022 for approximately $27.

The specific unit prone to overheating is the "PowerCore 10000" power bank, which regulators urge owners to stop using immediately. However, not every PowerCore 10000 is affected by the recall; only units with the model number A1263 are. So, what should you do if you own one of these power banks? Firstly, stop using it immediately, and then begin the process of obtaining a replacement. Anker has detailed the steps in a post on its website, but I have listed what to do below.

Steps to get a Replacement