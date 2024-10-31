Microsoft throws Windows 11 haters a lifeline - but a year more of Windows 10 support costs $30

Want to stick with the world's most popular desktop OS going forward? For a small fee you can have support for Windows 10 extended to October 2026.

TLDR: Microsoft is offering a $30 Extended Security Update (ESU) program for Windows 10 users, allowing them to receive security updates until October 2026, as support ends in October 2025. This is the first time the ESU program is available to individual consumers. * Based on the content by Darren Allan below.

If you've been worrying about what you're going to do in a year, when support runs out for Windows 10 - and you really don't want to upgrade to Windows 11 (or hardware requirements mean that you can't) - then Microsoft has thrown you a lifeline.

2

Microsoft wants you to move to Windows 11, and goes quite heavy with the persuading that this is the way forward (Image Credit: Microsoft)

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Popular Popular Now: Intel CEO ran his mouth: lost a huge 40% discount from TSMC after remarks about Taiwan, China

Albeit a lifeline with a cost attached, but this is the first time that Microsoft has actually made the scheme to pay for extended support available to the average consumer - with a charge of $30.

Previously, Microsoft has enacted ESU (Extended Security Update) programs for enterprise and education users, with subscriptions per user, but this personal individual option is new.

Microsoft wrote in a blog post:

"For the first time ever, we're introducing an ESU program for personal use as well. The ESU program for consumers will be a one-year option available for $30. Program enrollment will be available closer to the end of support in 2025."

As the name suggests, ESU provides you with vital security updates to keep your PC from being compromised from new vulnerabilities as they emerge, but don't expect any new features for Windows 10. You'll just get those security patches (and no tech support, it should be noted - also, Microsoft won't be fixing any Windows 10 bugs, but on the other hand, the company won't be creating them, either, so, swings and roundabouts there).

Windows 10 support ends on October 14, 2025, but if you fork out $30 for the extension, you'll be good until October 2026. In short, you've got two years on the clock potentially, rather than just one, providing you're willing to pay.

Fix it, fudge it, or can it

Your other options are either to upgrade to Windows 11 - and pay for any necessary hardware upgrades therein (TPM, a newer CPU perhaps) - or fudge the installation of Windows 11 with a workaround to sidestep these more onerous spec requirements (which could be problematic eventually, and could have security issues in itself).

Or, you might give up on Microsoft entirely and migrate to Linux, perhaps - there are distros out there which make a decent job of serving up a Windows-like experience. But obviously, you're going to have to live with various issues around drivers, compatible software, and so forth.

Microsoft has likely made this move for the first time for consumers due to some of the alarms that have been raised about a whole heap of Windows 10 PCs potentially ending up in landfill - an environmental disaster waiting to happen, in short.

If you recall, Canalys, an analyst firm, previously warned that when Microsoft ceases support for Windows 10, up to 240 million PCs could end up in landfill sites due to not meeting Windows 11's hardware requirements - and there have been more dire warnings along these lines (like 400 million PCs). That's not great PR for Microsoft, of course, so really the company needs to be seen to be doing something proactive to help in this regard.