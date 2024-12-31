All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

Steam Awards 2024 winners announced - Black Myth: Wukong earns Game of the Year

The 2024 Steam Award winners, as voted by the PC gaming community, have been announced with Black Myth: Wukong winning the Game of the Year award.

Steam Awards 2024 winners announced - Black Myth: Wukong earns Game of the Year
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Editor
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: The 2024 Steam Awards winners have been announced, with Black Myth: Wukong securing Game of the Year, Best Game You Suck At, and Outstanding Story-Rich Game. Helldivers 2 won the Better With Friends Award. Other winners include Metro Awakening VR, Elden Ring, God Of War Ragnarok, Silent Hill 2, Liar's Bar, Red Dead Redemption, and Farming Simulator 25.

The 2924 Steam Awards winners have been announced, where the PC gaming community votes for various titles across various categories. The big winner for 2024 is Black Myth: Wukong, the visually stunning Souls-like action-adventure from Chinese developer and publisher Game Science.

Black Myth: Wukong won the Game of the Year Award, beating Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl, Helldivers 2, and Balatro. The game also won the Best Game You Suck At Award for its challenging but rewarding gameplay and the Outstanding Story-Rich Game Award for its impressive adaptation of the popular centuries-old Journey to the West story.

Other notable winners include Helldivers 2, taking home the Better With Friends Award for its engaging co-op multiplayer gameplay, beating out Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, Palworld, Sons of the Forest, and Satisfactory. Here's a look at all the winners (highlighted in bold) and nominees in each category.

Game of the Year Award

  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Balatro
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
  • STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl
  • Helldivers 2

VR Game of the Year Award

  • Metro Awakening VR
  • Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2
  • Blade and Sorcery
  • Davigo
  • Maestro

Labor of Love Award

  • Elden Ring
  • No Man's Sky
  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Stardew Valley
  • DOTA 2

Best Game on Steam Deck Award

  • God Of War Ragnarok
  • Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor
  • Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader
  • Balatro
  • Hades II

Better With Friends Award

  • Helldivers 2
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
  • Palworld
  • Sons of the Forest
  • Satisfactory

Outstanding Visual Style Award

  • Silent Hill 2
  • Neva
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Nine Sols
  • Hades II

Most Innovative Gameplay Award

  • Liar's Bar
  • STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl
  • Helldivers 2
  • Balatro
  • Satisfactory

Best Game You Suck At Award

  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut
  • Tekken 8
  • DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO
  • The Finals

Best Soundtrack Award

  • Red Dead Redemption
  • Fate/stay night REMASTERED
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Frostpunk 2
  • Horizon Forbidden West

Outstanding Story-Rich Game Award

  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl
  • Mouthwashing
  • Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut
  • Final Fantasy XVI

Sit Back and Relax Award

  • Farming Simulator 25
  • TCG Card Shop Simulator
  • House Flipper 2
  • Tiny Glade
  • Webfishing

Photo of the Black Myth: Wukong - PlayStation 5
Best Deals: Black Myth: Wukong - PlayStation 5
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$64.99 USD
- -
Buy
$84 CAD
- -
Buy
£62.52
- -
Buy
$64.99 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/31/2024 at 9:19 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:store.steampowered.com

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles