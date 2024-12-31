Steam Awards 2024 winners announced - Black Myth: Wukong earns Game of the Year

The 2024 Steam Award winners, as voted by the PC gaming community, have been announced with Black Myth: Wukong winning the Game of the Year award.

The 2924 Steam Awards winners have been announced, where the PC gaming community votes for various titles across various categories. The big winner for 2024 is Black Myth: Wukong, the visually stunning Souls-like action-adventure from Chinese developer and publisher Game Science.

Black Myth: Wukong won the Game of the Year Award, beating Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl, Helldivers 2, and Balatro. The game also won the Best Game You Suck At Award for its challenging but rewarding gameplay and the Outstanding Story-Rich Game Award for its impressive adaptation of the popular centuries-old Journey to the West story.

Other notable winners include Helldivers 2, taking home the Better With Friends Award for its engaging co-op multiplayer gameplay, beating out Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, Palworld, Sons of the Forest, and Satisfactory. Here's a look at all the winners (highlighted in bold) and nominees in each category.