Steam Awards 2024 winners announced - Black Myth: Wukong earns Game of the Year

The 2924 Steam Awards winners have been announced, where the PC gaming community votes for various titles across various categories. The big winner for 2024 is Black Myth: Wukong, the visually stunning Souls-like action-adventure from Chinese developer and publisher Game Science.
Black Myth: Wukong won the Game of the Year Award, beating Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl, Helldivers 2, and Balatro. The game also won the Best Game You Suck At Award for its challenging but rewarding gameplay and the Outstanding Story-Rich Game Award for its impressive adaptation of the popular centuries-old Journey to the West story.
Other notable winners include Helldivers 2, taking home the Better With Friends Award for its engaging co-op multiplayer gameplay, beating out Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, Palworld, Sons of the Forest, and Satisfactory. Here's a look at all the winners (highlighted in bold) and nominees in each category.
Game of the Year Award
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Balatro
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
- STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl
- Helldivers 2
VR Game of the Year Award
- Metro Awakening VR
- Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2
- Blade and Sorcery
- Davigo
- Maestro
Labor of Love Award
- Elden Ring
- No Man's Sky
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Stardew Valley
- DOTA 2
Best Game on Steam Deck Award
- God Of War Ragnarok
- Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor
- Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader
- Balatro
- Hades II
Better With Friends Award
- Helldivers 2
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
- Palworld
- Sons of the Forest
- Satisfactory
Outstanding Visual Style Award
- Silent Hill 2
- Neva
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Nine Sols
- Hades II
Most Innovative Gameplay Award
- Liar's Bar
- STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl
- Helldivers 2
- Balatro
- Satisfactory
Best Game You Suck At Award
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut
- Tekken 8
- DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO
- The Finals
Best Soundtrack Award
- Red Dead Redemption
- Fate/stay night REMASTERED
- Silent Hill 2
- Frostpunk 2
- Horizon Forbidden West
Outstanding Story-Rich Game Award
- Black Myth: Wukong
- STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl
- Mouthwashing
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut
- Final Fantasy XVI
Sit Back and Relax Award
- Farming Simulator 25
- TCG Card Shop Simulator
- House Flipper 2
- Tiny Glade
- Webfishing