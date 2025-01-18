PlayStation 6 SoC is 'design complete' says leaker: AMD Zen 5 with X3D cache, next-gen UDNA GPU

TL;DR: Sony's PlayStation 6 is reportedly in the pre-silicon validation stage, with its design complete. It will feature an AMD semi-custom APU with a Zen 5 CPU and UDNA GPU, capable of 4K 120FPS and 8K 60FPS gaming. The console will include X3D cache and advanced AI upscaling technology. Sony's PlayStation 6 is reportedly in the pre-silicon validation stage, with its design complete. It will feature an AMD semi-custom APU with a Zen 5 CPU and UDNA GPU, capable of 4K 120FPS and 8K 60FPS gaming. The console will include X3D cache and advanced AI upscaling technology.

Sony's next-generation PlayStation 6 console is "design complete" according to the latest leaks, meaning the next-gen console is more into the development stage than most think.

In a post on the NeoGAF forums, leaker Kepler_L2 made some fresh comments on the next-gen PS6 console saying that the SoC is "design complete" and in the pre-silicon validation stage with the A0 tapeout scheduled for later this year. The leaker teased: "PS6 is design complete and in pre-si validation already, with A0 tapeout scheduled for late this year".

The leaker also provided some details of the GPU inside of the PlayStation 6 as a fork of "gfx13" which was formerly known as RDNA 5, but it's now known as UDNA. We've been hearing more and more about the UDNA GPU architecture, while more recently we've heard leaks that the PS6 would be featuring X3D cache with its new Zen 5 CPU.

PlayStation 6 leaks so far:

AMD semi-custom APU: Sony's new PlayStation 6 console will have a semi-custom APU from AMD, fabbed by TSMC, with a Zen 5 CPU + UDNA GPU. Intel had the opportunity to make the PS6 chip but lost the bid to AMD back in 2022, which would've been a huge win for Intel had it been successful in making Sony's next-gen PS6 processor.

Zen 5 CPU: We'll probably see an 8-core, 16-thread CPU based on the Zen 5 architecture, an upgrade over the Zen 2 architecture inside of the PS5. A faster Zen 5-based 8C/16T processor inside of the PS6 boosting at higher clock speeds, made on TSMC's latest process node.

UDNA GPU: AMD's next-gen RDNA 5 GPU architecture was recently renamed UDNA, with the PS6 console to feature a UDNA-based GPU on the semi-custom APU, on TSMC's newer N3E process node.

X3D cache: The latest leaks suggest that Sony would be slapping a layer of 3D V-Cache onto the PS6 chip, with Zen 5 + X3D making for a potent combo with performance that should hopefully match AMD's new desktop Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor (8C/16T + X3D cache).

4K 120FPS + 8K 60FPS gaming: Sony's next-gen PlayStation 6 should be capable of 4K 120FPS, matching PC gamers' experience from the last few years, while 8K 60FPS gaming shouldn't be too hard considering the CPU + GPU power, as well as the AI upscaling through PSSR.

PSSR + FSR 4: We saw the debut of PSSR -- PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution -- an AI-powered upscaling solution that should be heavily upgraded for the PS6, especially now that UDNA is in the works and should have FSR 5 upscaling technology by 2027.