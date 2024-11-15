All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Software & Apps

Microsoft axes Beta Channel for the world's most popular OS ahead of its support decapitation

Microsoft has closed the Beta Channel for Windows 10 only five months after opening it, and ahead of the looming support severance next year.

Microsoft axes Beta Channel for the world's most popular OS ahead of its support decapitation
Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Microsoft has closed the Beta Channel for Windows 10 just five months after its launch, in anticipation of officially ending support next year.

Microsoft has announces its closing the Beta Channel for the world's most popular operating system after making it available just five months ago.

2

The Redmond company committed to adding new features to Windows 10 last year despite its looming support severance slated for October 2025. With less than two years left of official support for Windows 10, Microsoft added the Insider Beta Channel, which would roll out new features to beta testers who opted into the program. Now, Microsoft has announced via a blog post that it's closing the Insider Beta Channel, indicating what seems to be the beginning of the end of new features for Windows 10.

Microsoft writes that it will still continue to release new builds in the Release Preview Channel, and that all users in the Insider Beta Channel will be moved over to the Release Preview Channel. For those wondering what's in the Beta Channel, admittedly not much, as most of the additions are simply features that direct users to adopt Microsoft services. For example, Microsoft added Windows 11's lock screen widgets, along with the new Copilot app, OneDrive, and Microsoft 365 advertisements within Settings and Start.

Those that wish to manually move to the Release Preview Channel can do so by following these steps: Settings > Update & Security > Windows Insider Program and choosing the Release Preview Channel

Junior Editor

