How serious is Microsoft about new Windows 10 features? Serious enough to reopen beta testing

Are we going to get an appreciable amount of new features coming through for the older OS? Possibly, but we wouldn't get our hopes up too much.

Windows 10 users are in for something of a surprise - in a way - as Microsoft has just resurrected preview testing for the OS.

There's no shortage of folks who haven't upgraded to Windows 11, and have stuck with the older OS instead

In a blog post, Microsoft explained that the Beta channel has been fired up again for Windows 10 testers.

Microsoft wrote:

"Today, we are opening the Beta Channel for Windows Insiders who are currently on Windows 10. This will allow us to try out new features for Windows 10, version 22H2, with Insiders before releasing them to all Windows 10 customers."

If you recall, Windows 10 updates witnessed some flip-flopping by Microsoft last year. Firstly, in April 2023, Microsoft announced that it was halting feature updates completely, and just delivering security updates for Windows 10.

Then the company pushed out some tweaks for Windows 10 and minor feature additions, before changing its mind, and announcing full new features would be coming to the OS after all - before promptly rolling out Copilot. (We suspect all this was wrapped up in bolstering user numbers for the AI).

Since then, more new features have arrived for Windows 10, so we suppose in some ways, it's no shock that Microsoft should reopen testing for the older operating system.

A serious step

That said, it's definitely a serious step forward in terms of development, and the level of organization required around Windows 10 - managing the test channel - so this perhaps indicates that Microsoft will have a fair few features coming still for the OS.

Now, we wouldn't imagine a flood of updates - after all, the end of support rolls around next year - but clearly, more is going to be happening.

And in case you were wondering if, perhaps, Microsoft might be rethinking the End-of-Life date for Windows 10, and extending it beyond the current deadline - October 2025 - Windows Latest, which spotted the Beta channel launch, reached out to the software giant with exactly that query.

The answer received back was a firm no, there won't be any extension for support. Not beyond whatever facility Microsoft implements for consumers to pay a subscription for extended updates, anyway.

Those who want to get in on the testing action can enrol their Windows 10 PC in the Beta channel by heading to Settings, then Update & Security, then to the Windows Insider Program (the bottom option on the menu).

That's where you can sign up, and if you check it out, you'll note that only the Beta is available to both Windows 10 and Windows 11 users. The Canary and Dev earlier testing channels, and Release Preview, remain the domain of just Windows 11 testers.

As ever, don't run the risk of using preview builds of Microsoft's OS, whether it's Windows 10 or Windows 11, on a main PC - as with any beta (or earlier) software, things can go awry (and maybe badly wrong if you're unlucky).