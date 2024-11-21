Microsoft confirms problems with latest Windows 11 24H2 update

Microsoft has confirmed via a support document that there are some problems its aware of within Windows 11 24H2, an important Windows 11 update.

TL;DR: Microsoft's latest Windows 11 24H2 update has been confirmed to cause several issues, including problems with USB audio, time and clock settings, and game playability. Some users without administrative privileges have reported difficulties changing the time zone in the Date. Microsoft's latest Windows 11 24H2 update has been confirmed to cause several issues, including problems with USB audio, time and clock settings, and game playability. Some users without administrative privileges have reported difficulties changing the time zone in the Date.

Microsoft has confirmed that its latest Windows 11 24H2 update breaks some aspects of the operating system, such as USB audio, time and clock, and game playability.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Redmond confirmed the bugs within Windows 11 24H2 in a support document where it states some users who didn't have administrative privileges were experiencing difficulty changing the time zone in the Date & Time view. Microsoft writes that this issue is only limited to Date & time within the Windows Settings app, and that a workaround for afflicted users can be achieved through changing the timezone within the Control Panel.

That wasn't the only issue, as some users are reporting problems with the latest Windows 11 24H2 displaying the incorrect time after being awoken from Sleep. Additionally, reports state that some users are also seeing incorrect times after daylight savings have ticked over. Moreover, Windows 11 24H2 currently has a bug that causes audio devices to stop working entirely, and it's even more frequent with USB audio devices.

The audio bug was first spotted by Windows Latest, which discovered Windows volume would automatically increase to 100% when a USB digital audio converter (DAC) device was plugged in. Microsoft later confirmed the existence of this bug in an update. Microsoft says it's investigating all of the aforementioned bugs within Windows 11 24H2 and will be issuing remediation updates soon.