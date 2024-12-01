Google has blocked Microsoft from launching its Xbox Mobile Store on Android

TL;DR: Microsoft plans to add a feature to the Xbox App for Android, allowing game purchases and play directly from the app. However, this is delayed due to Google's appeal against a ruling in the Epic v. Google case, which challenges Google's app store monopoly. The feature is ready but awaits a court decision. Microsoft plans to add a feature to the Xbox App for Android, allowing game purchases and play directly from the app. However, this is delayed due to Google's appeal against a ruling in the Epic v. Google case, which challenges Google's app store monopoly. The feature is ready but awaits a court decision.

Microsoft planned to add a new feature to its Xbox App for Android devices in November: the ability to purchase and play Xbox games directly from the Xbox App. According to Microsoft and Xbox executive Sarah Bond, the new feature is 'ready to go live' but is being held back because Google is requesting a stay while it appeals a legal decision that would allow exactly that.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Google is appealing the ruling in the Epic v. Google case, which deemed that its Android app store, the Google Play storefront, is an illegal monopoly. Google would have to allow and distribute third-party app stores within Google Play while giving third-party app stores access to all Google Play apps. There's more to the ruling, but with Google appealing the decision, Microsoft isn't able to launch its Xbox store alternative.

"At Xbox, we want to offer players more choice on how and where they play, including being able to play and buy games directly from the Xbox app," Sarah Bond wrote on social media platform Bluesky.

"Due to a temporary administrative stay recently granted by the courts, we are currently unable to launch these features as planned. Our team has the functionality built and ready to go live as soon as the court makes a final decision."

Where it gets confusing is that Android apps for Steam and the PlayStation store offer in-app purchases, which Google representative Dan Jackson mentions in a response statement provided to The Verge. The issue, as it is, isn't about Microsoft being able to sell games for its console and PC platform; it's about mobile games and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

"Microsoft has always been able to offer their Android users the ability to play and purchase Xbox games directly from their app - they've simply chosen not to," Dan said. "The Court's order and rush to force its implementation threaten Google Play's ability to provide a safe and secure experience. Microsoft, like Epic, are ignoring these very real security concerns. We remain focused on supporting an ecosystem that works for everyone, not just two of the largest game companies."