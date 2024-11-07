All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
Software & Apps

CrowdStrike, Microsoft, Windows, app issues, and crashing, are making headlines again

Microsoft's big Windows 11 24H2 caused issues with CrowdStrike's Falcon sensor software, causing apps like Word and Excel to hand and crash.

CrowdStrike, Microsoft, Windows, app issues, and crashing, are making headlines again
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Editor
Published
2 minutes read time
TL;DR: An issue with Windows 11 24H2 is causing apps like Microsoft Office to hang or crash, linked to policy settings involving the CrowdStrike Falcon sensor. This problem affects businesses using CrowdStrike Falcon, not home users.

CrowdStrike, Microsoft, and Windows are making headlines again, but this time, the issue is nowhere near as severe as the last CrowdStrike Falcon sensor issue, which caused millions of PCs to BSOD (blue screen of death) earlier this year. Theo ne that impacted airlines, travel, banks, and other infrastructure around the globe.

CrowdStrike, Microsoft, Windows, app issues, and crashing, are making headlines again 2
2

This time, an issue with Windows 11 24H2 is causing apps like Microsoft Office to hang or crash. Windows 11 24H2 is one of the most significant updates to the operating system to date, with Microsoft calling it a full OS swap, so teething issues are expected. And, yes, one of the teething issues involves the CrowdStrike Falcon sensor.

It all comes down to policy settings, such as the Enhanced Exploitation Visibility Prevention Policy. This doesn't affect home users as CrowdStrike Falcon is a business-facing cybersecurity solution. CrowdStrike has already provided a statement confirming that the issue is Windows-related and unrelated to its software or any recent update.

"This is not a CrowdStrike issue. An issue in Windows 11 24H2 is causing some specific applications to hang. CrowdStrike identified and reported the issue with Windows 11 24H2 to Microsoft and are waiting for them on a resolution."

Also, the issue has been mitigated with CrowdStrike temporarily disabling the Enhanced Exploitation Visibility Prevention Policy setting on hosts running Windows 11 24H2. Before the solution was implemented, organizations running CrowdStrike Falcon reported apps like Word and Excel crashing after updating to the latest version of Windows.

Updating Windows when a major update, or 'Service Pack' as they used to be called, is always risky, especially for businesses. Windows 11 24H2's roll-out hasn't been bug-free, from breaking the Wi-Fi for some users and causing File Explorer to do strange things for others.

Photo of the Microsoft System Builder | Windоws 11 Home
Best Deals: Microsoft System Builder | Windоws 11 Home
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$119.99 USD
$119.99 USD -
Buy
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/7/2024 at 8:53 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:support.microsoft.com, pcworld.com
Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles