Software & Apps

Windows 11 24H2 update is reportedly leaving some users with no internet connection

A nasty sounding bug has joined the collection of problems with Microsoft's 24H2 update, and this one is taking down Wi-Fi and wired internet connections.

Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time

Windows 11 has run into more trouble with its 24H2 update, with fresh revelations that the upgrade is causing serious problems with internet connectivity in some cases.

Losing your internet connection is a pretty serious glitch (Image Credit: Microsoft)
Losing your internet connection is a pretty serious glitch (Image Credit: Microsoft)

Windows Report highlighted the issues (as flagged by PC World) and there are posts from people who have upgraded to Windows 11 24H2 complaining about internet-related woes for both wired and Wi-Fi connections with 24H2.

There are various reports on Microsoft's Answers.com forum, with a lengthy thread containing some 60 replies underlining that this isn't an isolated issue. (At the same time, it may not be all that widespread, either - as there isn't an overwhelming volume of posts).

Oddly, some reports from affected users have observed that their internet was still fine after the first reboot post-installation of the 24H2 update, but that following the second restart, the bug emerged and their internet was down.

The bad news is that as it stands, it doesn't look like there's any easy method that you can employ to fudge your way past this, with apparently no available workaround.

The course you're advised to take is to simply roll back to 23H2 for the time being. Obviously, having your internet connection torpedoed is not a problem that you can live with.

Other problems that have been reported with the 24H2 update include general sluggishness and lack of responsiveness with some UI elements (notably Alt-Tabbing), the mouse cursor going MIA, and a problem where a chunk of drive space is mysteriously eaten and can't be gotten back (yet). Oh, and that old favorite, installation failures with mysterious error messages.

Read more: Microsoft urged to extend Windows 10's lifespan or face 'biggest jump in junked computers ever'

NEWS SOURCES:answers.microsoft.com, windowsreport.com, pcworld.com, microsoft.com

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

Darren's Computer

