Flag on the play: Windows 11 24H2 bug causes File Explorer to go out of bounds, off the desktop

Really strange glitch means the ellipses menu on the toolbar of File Explorer can go off the top of the screen so it's not usable in Windows 11.

Windows 11 24H2 is turning out to be quite the bug-fest, with some odd glitches popping up, and here's another one, this time hitting File Explorer.

Windows 11 has run into a whole boat-load of problems with the 24H2 update, and some of them are really odd bugs indeed (Image Credit: Microsoft)

Windows Latest reports that there's a serious issue in File Explorer with the three-dot (ellipsis) menu when you're using it in a full-screen window.

That's the button with three dots on it (also called meatballs) on the toolbar along the top of the File Explorer window, which when you click on it, summons a flyout menu below with extra options on it.

Except the bug is causing that flyout to appear above the toolbar, instead of below, and guess what's bad news about that if you've got File Explorer open in a full-size window? Well, the ellipsis menu ends up off the top of the screen, so you can't access those extra functions (a fair few of which are network-related options).

Okay, so the cure is simple enough, if clunky: switch the window away from full-screen, to a smaller size, stick it in the middle of the desktop, and then you can see the flyout menu when it materializes above the window.

Still, this is a bit fiddly - and frankly having a menu manage to go out of bounds, off the top of the screen, in the first place, is quite a poor show in terms of the quality control from Microsoft's UI team here.

Fix in incoming

Microsoft told Windows Latest it's aware of the problem and that a fix is inbound in a future cumulative update. Probably not the next update for Windows 11, though, seeing as it's only a week away, with it set to arrive on November 12. With any luck, the solution should be wrapped up in the December update for Windows 11 24H2, as an interface-related holiday gift for those who've taken the plunge and updated to 24H2.

This should not be happening in the release version of an operating system, and sadly it's not the only spanner in the works for core parts of the interface in Windows 11 24H2.

Another recently discovered bug has affected Task Manager, and the issue means that it reports that there are zero running processes (when there are lots, of course). Again, that's a really odd bug, and there's another glitch where 24H2 looks like it's stealing some of your precious drive space, but in reality, it isn't.

What 24H2 is clearly doing, though, is misbehaving in all manner of mysterious ways. As we've said before, this is quite likely related to the large changes happening under the hood with version 24H2, which is built on an entirely new platform ('Germanium').

